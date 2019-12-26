Thursday was a day to buy bargains, clearance items, and for some Valley shoppers, get a head start on next year's Christmas shopping.
Sierra Finn, manager, Target, in Shamokin Dam said there was a "line out the door" Thursday morning, about 40 people outside waiting to get in when they opened the door at 7 a.m.
"They were buying holiday wrapping paper, bags," she said. "Obviously there were a lot of returns. If a gift wasn't quite what someone wanted to get. Oh my gosh, the clearance section here and in the back of the store was crazy busy."
By 5 p.m. Thursday, she said there was "nothing back there in Clearance. Any holiday decor has been pretty much taken."
People are getting a good start on next Christmas, she said.
"Exactly so," said Nancy Chorba, of Bloomsburg, who was shopping at Target in their clearance section with her children.
"This is where I'm starting," she said late Thursday. "I have four grandchildren. I'm looking for gifts, little things like wrapping paper. I'll move on to other parts of the store after this."
It's the lure of bargains that have drawn her to shop the day after Christmas.
Katie, 16, and Abbey, 10, Madden, of Lewisburg, and their mother were also shopping, Katie and Abbey were looking for smart phone covers, and gifts for their friends.
At Dollar Tree in Shamokin Dam, Alanna Rodriguez, of Sunbury, had a shopping cart filled with 50 percent off Clearance Christmas wrapping paper and other colorful items. "I have grandchildren and I can save a lot of money by taking advantage of this sale."
Meanwhile, the data is on Christmas season shopping in the U.S.
More people did their shopping online this year during one of the shortest holiday shopping seasons in years, helping to push total sales higher.
Retail sales in the U.S. rose 3.4 percent between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24 compared with last year, according to data from Mastercard SpendingPulse, released Thursday.
Online sales rose at a faster pace, up 18.8 percent from last year. Online shopping made up nearly 15% of total retail sales.
Mastercard SpendingPulse tracked spending online and in stores across all payment types, including those who paid by cash or check. Sales of automobiles are not included.
Key findings of the report indicate that this was a winning holiday season for retail, especially for e-commerce:
— Total Apparel saw a gain, posting 1 percent growth year over year. The category also experienced stronger than expected e-commerce growth, up 17 percent compared to 2018.
— The Jewelry sector experienced 1.8 percent growth in total retail sales, with online sales growing 8.8 percent - supporting eCommerce strength. This trend started before the holiday season and helped the sector power through to its finish.
— Department stores saw overall sales decline 1.8 percent and online sales growth of 6.9 percent, emphasizing the importance of omnichannel offerings.
— Electronics and appliances were up 4.6 percent, while the home furniture and furnishings category grew 1.3 percent.
Faced with the shortest holiday shopping season since 2013, stores were trumpeting deals even before Halloween with hopes of getting people to think about Christmas.
Thanksgiving landed on Nov. 28 this year, the latest possible date it could fall. That meant six fewer days than last year, forcing last-minute shoppers to scramble.
The Saturday before Christmas was the busiest shopping day in U.S. history, surpassing Black Friday, according to research firm Customer Growth Partners.
Department stores, which have been hit hard by the rise of online shopping, still had trouble getting shoppers in their doors: total sales fell 1.8 percent, Mastercard said.