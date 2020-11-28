SELINSGROVE — A group of four women exited the Bath and Body Works store at the Susquehanna Valley Mall on Friday with a full shopping cart.
The shoppers, all family, came out on Black Friday to take advantage of discounts and deals in a time when cases of COVID-19 are spiking and more shoppers are spending their time online.
"We still got to get presents for the kids," said Alysha Beaver, of Winfield, after standing in a line into the store that was at least 20-people deep. "We're trying to have a sense of normalcy."
Kelsie Cromley, of Milton, said Walmart opened at 5 a.m. and they were there at 4:30 a.m. to be 10th in line. The lines were not "too terrible," she said.
Carmen Cromley, of New Columbia, said it's a tradition to come out shopping, even if she didn't have a list this year.
"I got everything on my list," said Marilyn Rossi, of Lewisburg. "And then some."
Many retailers closed their doors on Thanksgiving Day but beefed up their safety protocols to reassure wary customers about coming in on Black Friday. Stores have also moved their doorbuster deals online and ramped up curbside pickup options as a last grasp at sales before the year ends and they head into the dark days of winter with the pandemic still raging.
The parking lots for Walmart, Target and the Susquehanna Valley Mall along Routes 11/15 were packed, but nowhere near past Black Fridays, when people were parking in grassy areas and overflow lots. Lines could be observed outside the Gamestop and Bath and Body Works at the mall, but also at Best Buy at Monroe Marketplace. Target had workers outside at a pick-up station for online orders.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has labeled shopping in crowded stores during the holidays a “higher risk” activity and says people should limit any in-person shopping, including at supermarkets. Instead, the health agency recommends shopping online, visiting outdoor markets or using curbside pickup, where workers bring orders to you in the parking lot.
The National Retail Federation, the nation's largest retail trade group, has taken an optimistic view, predicting that shoppers will be looking for reasons to celebrate. The trade group expects sales for the November and December period to increase between 3.6 percent and 5.2 percent over 2019 compared with a 4 percent increase the year before. Holiday sales have averaged gains of 3.5% over the past five years.
Thanksgiving Day hit a new record online as spending reached $5.1 billion, up 21.5 percent compared to a year ago, according to Adobe Analytics, which measures sales at 80 of the top 100 U.S. online retailers.
Black Friday is projected to generate $10 billion in online sales, a 39 percent bump from the year ago period, according to Adobe Analytics. And Cyber Monday, the Monday after Thanksgiving, is expected to remain the biggest online shopping day of the year with an estimated $12.7 billion in sales, a 35 percent jump.
Vanessa Miller, of Dalmatia, and Em Altland and Ali Bennett, both of Halifax, started at 4:15 a.m. in line for Kohls. They said they were among about a dozen people waiting in line. They decided to come out to spend time with friends and to take part in tradition.
"I think about capacity and it didn't turn us off," said Bennett as they took a break at the mall fountain. "We're social distancing and we can still get the tangible gifts and be safe."
They figured fewer people would be out because of the online deals, they said.
"We've encountered masks and sanitizer wherever we've gone," said Bennett. "It makes us feel safer."
Altland said the workers deserve recognition.
"It's a hard day to have jobs like this," she said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.