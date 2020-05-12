MIFFLINBURG — Cosmetology student Myah Mitchell and other Valley vocational-technical students were left with a conundrum when the state shut down all schools last month for the remainder of the academic year due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Teachers and students at schools like SUN Area Technical Institute in New Berlin and Northumberland County Career and Technology Center (NCCTC) in Coal Township needed to figure out how, if possible, to continue the hands-on training vital to the school's learning. Mitchell's strategy was to convince her family to allow her to practice the techniques on their hair.
"Cosmetology is all hands-on," said Mitchell, 17, a senior from Mifflinburg. "In class, we do theory and learned about what we were going to do, and then practice in the salon area. Now it's mostly just theory. I have been trying to enhance my skills and do better."
Mitchell said she has been practicing on her mother, her grandparents, her siblings, her boyfriends and her boyfriend's family. The school also provided mannequins for practicing.
"We got to keep learning somehow," said Mitchell. "I definitely think I'll be able to move forward. I'm confident and always eager to learn more."
Mitchell plans to take her cosmetology certification exam in Harrisburg on July 29. If she passes, she'll be a licensed cosmetologist and she plans to find a job in a salon and further her education by learning electric hair removal and skincare skills.
Elizabeth Leib Miller, the mother of Shikellamy junior Draper Buck who is in the advanced precision machining program at SUN Area Technical Institute, said her son is adjusting to the new online learning.
"He has done OK," said Miller, of Snydertown Road. "He has an IEP (Individual Education Plan) due to learning disabilities in reading and comprehension. He struggled with the online work at first, but his teachers, Mr. Anselmo and Ms. Chalmers, have really been supportive and have offered him guidance every step of the way."
Draper feels confident in moving on because he feels that he has received a lot of support from his teachers, said Miller.
"I would have been more confident if he had gotten to finish the year out in school," she said. "However, based on his grades, how well he is doing with his online work, the support of his teaching staff, and the things he was able to show us at Open House earlier this year, I think he will move on and do just fine despite missing the last couple months of hands-on training."
Oakley Bennett, 17, of Beavertown, is a senior at SUN Area taking dual enrollment courses in the criminal justice program through Lackawanna College in Sunbury. He earned an entire year of freshmen college credits while being enrolled at SUN.
"So far, it's working out well," said Bennett, of online learning. "We're definitely missing a lot of material we would be learning in schools, but we're getting the certifications that we need."
For example, Bennett said the hands-on learning in the program includes handcuffing, searching, investigating crime scenes, gun discipline and defensive tactics.
"I feel confident moving on," he said. "We learned a lot while we were there."
His mother Londa Bennett said she is proud of her son.
"He is dedicated, he is diligent, I'm beyond proud of him," she said. "I don't know if I would have had the same drive at his age."
How the teachers teach
Cosmetology instructor Crystal Gutshall and electronics technology instructor Lenny Schwartz, both teachers at SUN Area Technical Institute in New Berlin, said students at vo-tech schools were fortunate that the schools were closed in March rather than early in the year. They had enough hands-on training in the first three marking periods that their education was not hindered.
Teachers are using Zoom and other online platforms to teach lessons and provide theory to students every day, they said.
"It's not the same, not by a long shot," said Schwartz. "If this would have been in the beginning of the year, it would have been a disaster."
Gutshall said the state requires cosmetology students 1,250 hours of training, but not all of that is hands-on. Most had at least 700 hours of hands-on and the remaining portion of the school year would have been review, preparation for exams and career preparation.
"Some are practicing on family members," said Gutshall. "They now have at home the tools they would use in the classrooms. They have their mannequins at home to keep on their hands-on skills."
Schwartz said he is using online simulators to help students learn the remaining theory.
"They're OK, but it's not the same as having your hands on the tools and making those hard connections," he said. "The hands-on is impossible to deliver 100 percent."
If students are planning to go to Penn College, Schwartz said the school is giving a review for those students.
"Are these guys going to miss something that will severely be a detriment in their learning? Not really," said Schwartz. "We crossed over the school mark in the third marking period. If this would have been the beginning of the year, they wouldn't have been savvy enough."
Some of the programs will require additional testing and certification when the governor allows the rest of the state to re-open, including the nursing program, the cosmetology program and the refrigeration program.
"We will work with students to complete those once the governor allows it to come back," said Jennifer Hain, the administrative director of SUN Area Technical Institute. "We are committed to allowing students to finish what they need."
In Coal Township
At the Northumberland County Career and Technology Center in Coal Township, administrative director James Catino said they use online platforms for student learning. He is confident that students have what they need to further their education and careers.
"When the closure started, we were doing enrichment and review," said Catino. "Yes, the students have the hands-on basics. It was for only one marking period."
As a part-time facility, students at NCCTC do not graduate from the school. They typically host a certificate and award ceremony on the Tuesday after Memorial Day. Catino said he plans to mail out certificates with teacher signatures and hopes that an in-person event will be possible later in the year over the summer.
Hain outlined this week a drive-thru graduation for SUN Area on May 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The programs will be staggered throughout the day.