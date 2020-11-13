COVID-19 upended the traditional college experience this fall but for all the resulting adjustments and disruptions, it wasn’t until late this semester that the novel coronavirus spread rapidly through campus at Bucknell and Susquehanna universities.
There were 46 active cases on campus at Susquehanna as of Nov. 13, all confirmed since the weekend prior. It resulted in university administrators pushing the final days of classes online. The university reported a cumulative total of 60 cases since Aug. 3.
As of Nov. 13 at Bucknell, there were 33 active cases on campus and 64 for the entire semester. Of that total, 45 were reported since Oct. 18. Classes shifted online the week of Nov. 9, the second such shift in three weeks, but barring any major developments the upcoming last week of classes will be in-person at the discretion of faculty, President John Bravman said.
“If we had a big spike of tests, I would not have to tell them to pack up their cars and go. I’m hoping that we’ll make it almost certainly faculty-optional how they want to teach next week but the school’s stance will be that in-person teaching can return for the final week,” Bravman said. “That assumes we don’t have another big spike in positive cases.”
Nov. 20 marks the last day most students at either Valley university will be on campus this semester. Some who tested positive for the virus and are in quarantine can stay behind until their respective isolation periods end but there’s nothing either university can do to mandate that, according to officials from each institution.
After Thanksgiving break, what remains of Fall 2020 will be completed remotely including final exams. The start of the spring semesters at both Bucknell and Susquehanna have already been delayed.
For now, at Susquehanna, all students are completing coursework from their dorm rooms and apartments. Additional volunteer care coordinators are maintaining communications with students in quarantine to ease the mental taxation of isolation and helping transport them for virus testing, Susan Lantz, vice president for Student Life, explained.
“We’re asking (all) students to stay in their residence hall rooms except for exercise throughout the day and also to get meals,” Lantz said.
The late-semester spike at the Selinsgrove university was discovered through wastewater testing instituted this fall, forecasting positive cases at Smith Hall. Ultimately, seven residence halls were put under testing protocol but all students were tested, Lantz said.
Wastewater testing, found to be an early warning signal for COVID-19 cases, counts among a bevy of precautions Susquehanna took entering the fall semester. Students returned to campus in staggered intervals. New filtration equipment and air-sterilizers were added to university buildings. Classes were timed to reduce foot traffic. Building occupancy levels were reduced.
Testing of students, faculty and staff was conducted before they returned and throughout the semester. Masks were required.
Guided by science
Biology professor David Richard serves as Susquehanna’s COVID-19 coordinator. He said the university was wise to follow science behind aerosol transmission early on as, over time, transmission through touch has proven less likely than through breathing. Though it’s difficult to pinpoint transmission, Richard said it appears there's been no transmission outside living spaces.
The use of infrared thermometers at the dining facility ultimately proved fruitless and was stopped. Imposing tighter travel restrictions, such as requiring students to not visit other schools, was a good decision, he said.
Students, by and large, were quite cooperative, according to Richard, especially with the standard calls for social distancing and face coverings.
“I’ve been really impressed. If you walk across campus now it’s a rare sight that you see someone without a mask, even outside. To be honest, we didn’t actually require students or anyone wear a mask outside as long as they’re distant. It just became the culture,” Richard said.
Like Susquehanna, Bucknell required negative tests before its students returned to campus. Two tests, actually. Delays in test results in August complicated the matter. As explained by Catherine O’Neill, physician and Bucknell’s medical director, the university’s contracted testing firm sent lab employees to campus to help process results on the spot.
Bucknell required students to be tested within a 10- to 14-day window as the semester progressed. When cases spiked, the university moved to mass testing the past three weeks.
Testing of Bucknell’s campus community reached upward of $6 million, according to Bravman. That’s in addition to $1 million-plus spent on alternative housing for quarantine and isolation and several million more on personal protective equipment and new technology.
No hospitalizations
The university’s cases, by and large, were mild, O’Neill said. Some students felt no symptoms at all. No students required hospitalization because of COVID-19, she said. They’ll maintain a running list of students who contracted the virus and update them on new developments as long-term effects aren’t known, she said.
“The harder part of the virus in treating this age group is really finding a way to support students through isolation and quarantine,” O’Neill said, noting some students facing quarantine are hundreds or thousands of miles from home. “It’s difficult in particular if a student is feeling fine.”
Daily telehealth visits are conducted with quarantined students. They’re given thermometers or other equipment, as needed. Members of the contact tracing team reach out to these students by phone daily, O’Neill said. Snack bags, virtual programs and Zoom group counseling sessions all were used to lift spirits.
The university’s My Herd initiative built micro-communities of students, groups of 10 or so put together across some specific similarities like majors. It helped build relationships and maintain mental health checks.
Mackenzie Gross, a Bucknell senior from Maryland, said she’s lucky to live with her best friends. She said there’s much support through the theatre department and other avenues on campus.
“Personally, I just feel really grateful to be here. Every day that we’ve been here has been a gift and I’m very thankful the university has made such great efforts for us to stay on campus. I’ll deal with remote classes and I’ll deal with restricted activities,” Gross said.
Rachel Milio, a Bucknell junior from Maryland, said one unexpected positive from the fall semester was that campus life slowed down.
“I’ve been able to spend more time with just small groups of friends and get to know people for real,” Milio said. “It has been challenging. There’s always stress in the back of my mind.”
'Still here'
“I’m very proud we’re still here at the end of week 13. It’s incredible. I couldn't imagine that,” Bucknell’s Provost Elisabeth Mermann-Jozwiak said.
To get to week 13 and beyond, the university began last spring aiding professors in adapting their courses to an online format. Rather than researching over the summer, faculty worked with members of the university’s Library and Information Technology and Teaching and Learning Center to use course management and videoconferencing software.
Faculty members were challenged with not only simultaneously engaging the students in their room and on their video feeds but also to create a sense of community for the university’s remote learners, Mermann-Jozwiak said. Bucknell began with 350 students opting for remote education, but that figure ballooned to 1,188 — about 1/3 of the entire student population.
Towards building that sense of community, one English class utilized document sharing apps for group writing and peer-editing exercises. The theatre and film/media departments collaborated to help students film auditions for acting classes. The orchestra and dance programs, respectively, coordinated socially distanced performances.
“We are a residential college. We are a living and learning community and we have to rethink everything about how we go about doing business. No one had done this before. No one knew what we could expect,” Mermann-Jozwiak said.