SELINSGROVE — Bucknell and Susquehanna universities will each be offering nearly 50 online courses this summer to high school and college students.
Bucknell University has expanded its course offering by nearly 10 times, offering nearly 50 classes in 24 academic departments from May 25 to July 3. To register, visit bucknell.edu.
“We recognize that many summer plans have been disrupted by the pandemic and many students are seeking academic opportunities during this time as a result,” Bucknell Provost Elisabeth Mermann-Joswiak said. “In response, our faculty have stepped forward to create additional summer classes, greatly expanding our course offerings across the disciplines. They present a wonderful opportunity for students to satisfy core curriculum requirements, fulfill upper-level classes in their major, and enjoy popular courses that fill up quickly during our regular term.”
Several courses touch on topics related to the pandemic, including “Zombie — from Slavery to Pandemics,” taught by Professor Clare Sammells; “Wildlife & Emerging Infectious Diseases,” taught by Professor DeeAnn Reeder, a leading bat virologist; and “Netflix — Reinvention of TV,” taught by Jennifer Hessler, a postdoctoral fellow in English and film/media studies.
Susquehanna University is offering nearly 50 courses that vary from two to four credits in business, social sciences, the arts and humanities with three sessions beginning May 18, June 15 and July 6. For a full listing of courses and to register, visit susqu.edu.
Samya Zain, associate professor and head of the Department of Physics, offers several online physics courses that mimic in-person classes by providing students with take-home lab kits or with computer programs to analyze video labs. Other labs require students to work with everyday items like balls, water and mirrors.
“My online classes use labs identical to those being used in the in-person classes at Susquehanna,” Zain said. “Even though it is time-intensive to make these lab kits every-year, it is something that students need to experience physics in the real world.”
Offered specifically as an online summer master’s course, Current and Emerging Education Technology provides an overview of education technology and the support to integrate it — whether in an online, blended or face-to-face delivery model next fall.
“As teachers, we are putting our knowledge of educational technology to work during the global pandemic,” said Christine Tiday, director of teacher interns and auxiliary programs in Susquehanna’s Department of Education. “We are providing teachers with hands-on experience and practical assignments, allowing them to infuse next year’s lessons with effective tech that gives students voice, engages learners and meets learning objectives.”