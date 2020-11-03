Long lines were in place before polls opened Tuesday and remained steady at many polling stations in Northumberland, Snyder, Union and Montour counties.
As Point Township residents Allen Rowe and Amy Steckel waited to cast their vote at the Point Township Municipal Building, they talked about how they never had to wait in such a long line. Rowe has voted the last 27 years in the township and Steckel over the last 11 years.
"This was my third time back," said Rowe around 1 p.m., noting he didn't want to wait. "Every time I come back, it's a big line. I figured I'd have to do it sooner rather than later. ... I've been coming for 27 years. I don't remember ever having to stand in line like this."
The line at the township building exited the building, flowed along the sidewalk, spilled out into the parking lot and even along the berm of the road. Drivers parked along the side of the road and across the road when the parking lot filled up.
Steckel said she had had periodontal surgery on Tuesday morning but still made sure to come out to vote.
"I'm still numb, and I'm here," said Steckel. "It's the longest I've ever seen (since 2009)."
The Northumberland County commissioners and election officials reported lines reaching 45 to 60 minutes in precincts in Ralpho Township, Point Township and Shamokin Township.
"Some of the lines are really long in Ralpho Township," said Commissioner Joe Klebon. "The lines are out the door, across the parking lot. People are parking across the street. The turnout, I've never seen anything like it."
"The lines are long," said Commissioner Kymberley Best. "People seem to be staying socially distanced, they are wearing their masks, and being kind to one another."
“It’s crazy busy here,” said Donna Biddle, a poll worker in Watsontown. “And it has been since 7 a.m.”
There was a long line of voters waiting outside before 7 a.m. Lines snaked out of the main voting area (where there are four machines), with voters patiently waiting in line.
Both wards in Watsontown had to vote at the Lutheran Church, on Main Street.
“I thought things might ease up after the morning rush,” Biddle said, “but I’m not so sure it will.”
In Sunbury’s 3rd Ward, voting was taking place at the Shikellamy High School, where Election Judge Lori Gueswhite, said 500 voters, which is double what the ward is used to, showed up to vote by 5 p.m.
She said it was a steady flow of people coming to cast their ballots all day.
Two of those voters were Alexander and Laureen Wenrich.
“I am voting for Vice President Joe Biden,” Alexander Wenrich, 31, said. “I don’t support fascism.”
Alexander Wenrich said he was waiting for four years to come vote.
“I’m very happy I get to vote today,” he said. Laureen Wenrich also said she was supporting Biden.
In Union County
First-time voter Will DeVett, 18, said he was looking forward to casting his vote at the Lewisburg 3 polling place at Bucknell University's Weis Center.
"Just so I had a chance to have my voice be heard," he said. "I'm excited to see what the outcome is."
Union County has 26 voting precincts. Two shared a space in Bucknell University’s Weis Center lobby — East Buffalo 4 on the left, Lewisburg 3 on the right. Both experienced a surge in voter turnout early Tuesday.
“It’s exciting. We’ve had a lot of first-time voters here,” Benita Kolmen-Solomon, judge of elections, East Buffalo 4, said. There were 239 ballots cast there as 2 p.m. approached.
Across the lobby, Dave Oberlin, elections inspector, said 342 voters from Lewisburg 3 had voted. “At this location, that’s more than twice what we do on a normal day,” he said.
Chris Tanabe and John McGuire, students at Bucknell, voted at Lewisburg 3. Their precinct is normally at Larison Hall but was temporarily moved before the election. “I thought it was pretty easy; in and out,” said McGuire, voting in his second election. Tanabe said of voting: “Smooth.”
It was smooth, too, for Amy Magill Davis. She was among those hand-delivering mail-in/civilian absentee ballots at the Union County Government Center in Lewisburg. “It was a bit intimidating. Ultimately, it was easy. I walked right in. It took me 10 seconds,” she said.
Jeff Reber, Union County commissioner, said he was 25th in line at his voting precinct, West Buffalo in Mifflinburg, at 6:40 a.m. Tuesday. When the doors opened, he said there were 58 voters in line.
Voters moved through the West Buffalo Township precinct about one a minute, Reber said.
“When I got out from voting, the line was just as long as when I got in,” he said, adding he heard the same from other county precincts.
A few voters dropped off mail-in ballots at the Union County Government Center. Amy Magill Davis was among them.
She appreciates the mail-in process "for a number of reasons," she said. "This was a much easier way, much less intimidating way."
The Lewisburg 2 voting precinct inside the Union County Courthouse processed about a ballot a minute early Tuesday morning but the pace had slowed by lunchtime, William Klaus, the precinct’s judge of elections, said. By 1 p.m., 170 voters there had cast a ballot.
The county introduced new voting machines in 2019 and this year, added electronic signature tablets rather than paper books. Klaus said the software updated quickly.
The e-sig tablets proved useful. Multiple election officials at Union County precincts noted how the tablets helped process voters more quickly.
County Commissioners Stacy Richards, Preston Boop and Reber all noted another useful piece of new election equipment, an automated letter opener used in the processing of 6,114 mail-in and civilian absentee ballots. Greg Katherman, county elections director, provided the total figure Tuesday evening after all had been opened and ballot scanning had begun.
State election laws, at least as of Tuesday, held that voters could opt out of mailing or delivering their ballots and vote in person. To do so, they had to bring their entire ballot mailer to their precinct to be voided and sign a declaration to vote by regular ballot.
Upward of 12 voters had done just that by 4 p.m. at the Hartley precinct in Union County, Betty Stamm, judge of elections, said. About 500 people had voted there at that time, she said.
Outside the Hartley Township Rec Center in Laurelton where the Hartley precinct is located, Scott Swanger of Weikert and his wife, Robin, pulled masks over their faces and prepared to walk inside and vote.
“It’s what I should be doing and what every American should be doing,” Swanger said.
In Snyder County
There were long lines at the two polling stations in Monroe Township just before noon but none at the two Selinsgrove borough polling locations.
Joe Kantz, the Snyder County board chairman, predicted an 82 percent voter turnout, noting voting was steady at most Valley precincts.
Snyder County voters stood for at least 45 minutes outside the Penn Valley Airport in Monroe Township.
Ed Fait returned a couple of times before deciding to just wait in line for a chance to cast his ballot there.
“My son was here at 10 minutes after seven and the line was out to the road,” he said.
Fait, who has voted every year since 1972, said he couldn’t remember when he had to wait so long to cast a ballot.
He marveled at the “peaceful transfer of power” in the U.S. every four to eight years but said he was disturbed by reports of possible looting and vandalism that some cities were expecting.
Like most who waited in line, Fait wore a mask.
Aiden Flynn, an 18-year-old Susquehanna University freshman from New Jersey, voted “for my future” Tuesday morning in Selinsgrove.
“I’m voting for Trump based on policy. Especially since I’m a first-year student. I’m voting for job opportunities,” Flynn said.
Danville Area
Many voters in Riverside had to wait in line for an hour and half to cast their ballots in the borough's municipal building.
"It's been like this all day," Danielle Zimmerman said around 4:15 p.m., when she and husband, Dan, were about a half dozen or so voters from the door.
The line into the polling place was approximately 50 people deep and wrapped around the parking lot. No one appeared frustrated and everyone appeared calm as they waited.
“We’ve been here since 3:30 p.m.,” said Dan Zimmerman.
Gloria Slusser, who was in front of the Zimmermans, also had been waiting for 45 minutes to vote.
“My son-in-law stopped at the house and said I hope you don’t have to wait an hour and a half (like he did),” Slusser said.
Riverside Borough Secretary Deborah Bausch said she was about the 325th voter at 12:30 p.m. She said it also took her about an hour and a half wait to get in the door to vote.
Across the river in Danville, the lines weren’t nearly as long by late afternoon, but the stream of voters seemed steady.
“It’s been steady all day,” said 4th Ward Judge of Elections Al Malkoski.
He said there was a line out the back door of Shiloh United Church of Christ for the first hour and a half the polls were open. He said the new machines that Montour County purchased were working well and were easier to use.
In the Mahoning Township I precinct at Trinity United Methodist Church, voters trickled in just before 4 p.m., but Judge of Elections Brad Bason said the turnout was heavy overall.
“It’s been good, very calm,” Bason said. “Everybody is cooperating."
He said the first voters in the morning were lined up to the parking lot to allow for social distancing, and they had about a 20-minute wait.
Bason credited his “crack team of elected officials,” — Barb Barron, majority inspector; Betty Ann Huber, minority inspector; Lisa Boedker, minority clerk, and Joan Dickson, majority clerk — who processed the voters quickly.
“We’ve had a lot of compliments from electors,” he added.
Staff reporters Marcia Moore, Rob Inglis, Eric Scicchitano, Francis Scarcella, Joe Sylvester and Rick Dandes contributed to this report.