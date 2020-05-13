Valley wineries have adapted to the virus outbreak by trading in-person tastings for curbside pickups and Facebook Live events.
"The pandemic has dramatically changed how we are doing business," said Tom Webb, owner, Spyglass Ridge Winery, in Sunbury. "We can't bring people in and do tastings of wine. And our tourism traffic is out. We have been forced to modify the business and think outside the box to keep some kind of revenue coming in."
Webb applied for a Paycheck Protection Program loan but just missed out on first-round funding, he said.
To fill the chasm of sales caused by shuttered tasting rooms and restaurants, Spyglass, as well as Shade Mountain Winery, in Middleburg, Fero Winery in Lewisburg and Whispering Oaks in Sunbury are using strategies that include curbside winery pickup, special direct-to-consumer delivery by winery personnel, sales mailed in-state and virtual wine tastings.
It is highly likely that the marketing experience gained through the need to adapt will last beyond the crisis and serve these wineries for years to come, Webb suggested.
If there is anything positive that has come out of this pandemic, Webb said, "it seems to have driven more local people to us."
"We've taken universal precautions in all that we do," Webb said. "We are wearing masks and gloves. When we do curbside pickups, Customers call and place their order first. We take the order, and (get it) boxed and bagged and ready for them. When they pull up into our parking lot they call us on their cellphone and we bring it right out to their car. They either pop the trunk and we place it in their trunk, or we put it in their back seat. On rare occasions, we hand it to them."
At Shade Mountain Winery, "We also have moved to curbside pickups, which is kind of the opposite of what we've always done," said Amy Scorsone, whose family owns the vineyard. "We've always brought people into our tasting room, offered tastings. And now it's all curbside. Customers seem to enjoy it. I can tell they are missing the tasting aspects of it, but it is working for us. We are pleased and happy that our customers are willing to adjust with us."
When a customer calls to order, they ask for the kind of car they are driving and what time they expect to arrive. "We then keep our eyes peeled for the car and take the wine right out to them," Scorsone said.
Shade Mountain is doing direct shipping, Scorsone said.
"We have permits to sell in Pennsylvania and to sell in some states out of Pennsylvania," she said. "We have done some promotions with our shipping, at a reduced rate to our customers. People are liking this because they can order something and it arrives at their doorsteps, no contact. In April we noticed customers really taking advantage of that. Thank goodness we are able to ship our wine in Pennsylvania."
Another revenue source, Scorsone said, is "putting our wines in local grocery stores, here and in the Harrisburg area."
Shade Mountain applied for and received a PPP loan, Scorsone said. She was not immediately aware of how large the loan was.
Other revenue streams
Spyglass does home deliveries, Webb said, "mostly for our elderly customers who requested it."
And with the Brewery at Spyglass Ridge, "we have been very lucky," Webb said. "We have been doing growler fills."
A growler is a glass, ceramic, plastic or stainless steel bottle (or jug) used to transport draft beer. They are commonly sold at breweries and brewpubs as a means to sell take-out craft beer.
The first weekend of growler fills Spyglass did 500 growlers in 10 hours.
"Then we sold another 500 growlers this past weekend," Webb said. "So people pre-ordered their growlers, selected a time for pick up, which spaced the customers out. They came, we took their name, got their pre-purchased order, and brought it out to them."
One of the new things Fero Vineyards and Winery has been doing is holding virtual events, said Nickolas Kifolo, whose family owns the business.
"Every Friday, we'll go live on Facebook and promote a wine, or two wines," Kifolo said. "And then the customer would come in and buy the wine that we were tasting on Facebook live. It gives people the opportunity to get a little bit more information and see the family and owners at Fero."
Fero has just brought in a wine slushie machine, "so we've just started doing curbside pickup for those."
The result of all this, Kifolo said, "is we've been able to sell a little bit more during these times."
This Friday at 5 p.m., the Ann Kerstetter Band will be performing on Fero Vineyards and Winery Facebook live.
At Whispering Oaks Vineyard, the building will remain closed to the public throughout the month of May. But wine sales are continuing, said Tracey Bonney, part-owner.
Whispering Oaks is doing prepaid curbside pickup and shipping. They are doing local deliveries, but those are limited to seniors and those who care for them. They are making weekly deliveries to Nottingham Village, in Northumberland; Scott Tower, Chestnut Tower and Riverfront Apartments in Sunbury, and Lincoln Tower in Shamokin.
"We are hoping to tiptoe toward reopening in June," Bonney said. "We have so much outdoor space to enjoy, along with scenic views, so that will really be a big emphasis for us. We look forward to the day we can welcome our community back to Whispering Oaks, but not before we have measures in place to safely do so."