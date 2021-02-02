Snow piled up faster this winter than last year and the foot-plus that fell this week doesn’t look to be melting away anytime soon.
Look to Selinsgrove where, on Feb. 2, 2020, the Snyder County borough had just 6.1 inches of snow up to that point, according to meteorologist Brett Rossio of AccuWeather.
Shovels and snowplows are much more useful there this winter. As of Tuesday, the same date, 33.5 inches accumulated so far. That’s more than twice the normal cumulative count of 15.8 inches and more than five-fold what fell through the same date in 2020, Rossio explained.
Rossio said what had been a weaker polar jet stream finally strengthened to deliver cold outbreaks needed to set up snow.
“We’re starting to finally see colder air break out of Canada and get into the Midwest and the Northeast,” Rossio said before harkening the predictions of Punxsutawney Phil, who forecast six more weeks of winter Monday.
The only thing predictable about the weather, especially in the winter, is that it is all "unpredictable," according to WNEP weatherman Joe Snedeker.
Snedeker who can be seen weekday mornings on WNEP, said there is no real reason why this year the snow totals are so high.
"It fluctuates from year to year," he said. "Last year we had a total of 24 inches, and now we already are at more than 40 so it just changes from year to year for no real reason. It's typical to get fluctuations and when it comes to snowfall, the normal is to be abnormal.
“I know a lot of people like the groundhog. I think it’s a rodent, but the groundhog is not wrong. We’ll definitely feel old man winter the next few weeks.”
Rossio read off the following inch-counts from Monday’s storm as reported to AccuWeather: Danville, 13 inches; Lewisburg, 14.1; West Milton, 12.9; Selinsgrove, 14.7; Elysburg, 12.5; Mount Carmel, 17.5.
Snow totals crept higher than anticipated as residual bands of snow popped up across Central Pennsylvania on Tuesday once activity from the main storm wound down, Rossio said.
When a storm delivered roughly a foot of snow or more in some parts of the Valley on Dec. 16-17, it didn’t last long as temperatures rose quickly enough in the following days to melt most of it away.
Rossio doesn’t expect that this week.
According to accuweather.com, Thursday’s projected high temperature in Sunbury is 39 degrees Fahrenheit, topped by 41 degrees on Friday. However, there’s rain in the forecast Friday that could present slick conditions with all the snow and partial melt left behind. Then, the temperature is forecast to drop as low as 12 degrees Saturday and not rise above freezing.
On Sunday, there’s more snow in the forecast, perhaps 3 to 6 inches, with the temperature projected to drop as low as 5 degrees Monday morning.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty this far out,” Rossio said of the projected weekend storm. “It’s becoming likely the cold part of it will occur but the storm part of it is tricky.”
Staying ahead of the storm
PennDOT lifted speed limit restrictions on Interstates 80 and 180 on Tuesday while other restrictions stayed in place throughout the day.
Street crews across the Valley worked on clearing main roads and side streets throughout the day. Selinsgrove crews began clearing their streets overnight, beginning with Market Street and asked residents to remove their vehicles.
Across the river in Sunbury, city officials said crews handled the snow well.
"We stayed ahead of the storm and we had a good plan in place," Sunbury Councilman Josh Brosious, who is in charge of the streets department, said. "Things went smooth."
Brosious gave credit to streets department foreman Steve Welker. "Steve (Welker) did a great job and the entire department all worked together and we got it done."
Resident Joan Warner, said she didn't believe Sunbury only had nine inches.
"If that is what the weather people are saying, then they need to get a better measuring stick," she said. "I shoveled nine inches of snow before I went to bed and then had to shovel another what felt like nine inches today. I get it though, no one can tell Mother Nature what to do, so I just go with it."
According to City Clerk Jolinn Barner, the streets department will begin snow removal on Market Street from 7 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. "As we progress through the removal we will continue to announce which streets will be next," she said. "When the street is announced anyone with vehicles is asked to move them until the removal is complete."
Snedeker said so far what he sees for the upcoming weekend is 1 to 3 inches of snow but nothing like we have seen in the past two storms.
"Beyond that, it is impossible to tell exactly what will come," he said. "The good news is March is coming and this will all be over soon."