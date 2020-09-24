SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA is preparing for the 17th Annual Coat Drive at the Sunbury YMCA on Nov. 9, 10 and 11. Last year’s coat drive provided over 1,000 coats with more than 60 percent of those coats for children.
Donations of winter coats, scarves, hats, and mittens are currently being accepted at our GSV YMCA branches in Sunbury, Milton, Mifflinburg and Lewisburg through Oct. 23. The greatest need in the Valley is for children’s coats.
In addition, financial contributions will assist in assuring all children in the community will be warm this winter. Donations can be sent to the Sunbury YMCA, 1150 N. Fourth St., Sunbury, Pa. 17801; or made online at www.gsvymca.org. Please designate Coat Drive when making a donation by check or online.
“We are anticipating that the need to provide coats to children, families and adults in our community will be greater than any year before due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it has had on families in our community,” Katrina Mouery, co-executive director of the Sunbury Y and chairwoman of the coat drive said. “The Sunbury YMCA is dedicated to giving back to our community through special events such as the Coat Drive. We are more than just a gym. At the Y, we are continually focusing on strengthening our community for kids, adults, seniors and families with programs that protect, teach, connect, heal, nourish and encourage.”
The coat giveaway will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 9-10 and from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 11 at the Degenstein Youth Center at the Sunbury YMCA, located at 1150 N. 4th Street in Sunbury.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER