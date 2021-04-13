Anthony Neuer usually aims for the No. 7 pin when faced with one of the hardest splits to convert in bowling.
The teenage professional threw to the opposite side during Sunday’s U.S. Open. It worked. He converted the first 7-10 split at a televised professional event in 30 years and just the fourth in the 59-year history that pro bowling aired on TV.
“Now, I’m going to shoot every one on that side,” Neuer, 18, of Milton, said of aiming for the No. 10 pin.
Neuer’s throw coupled with a sensational call by Fox Sports announcer Rob Stone grew viral online. An official clip from the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) Tour event, the fifth and final major of the season, tallied more than 250,000 views in about 48 hours.
It wasn’t just the rarity of the feat that caused a stir beyond the sport’s fanbase, it was the nickname Stone gave the red-headed Neuer in the moment: The Ginger Assassin. Neuer’s mullet haircut and a loudly patriotic bowling shirt didn’t hurt, either.
“My goodness! The Ginger Assassin just dropped the 7-10,” Stone shouted during the broadcast, loud enough for Neuer to look his way with a wide smile behind his face mask and raise a fist in the air acknowledging the announcer. “You bet, kid, you bet!”
Neuer’s father, Andy, himself a PBA Tour champion, witnessed his son’s shot during a small watch party at the bowling alley he owns in Milton, Imperial Lanes. The crowd reacted as one might imagine, clapping and cheering. Andy confesses he doesn’t know much about social media. His phone started ringing and as the day wore on, he learned that the throw was being watched and shared across all platforms.
“You need a little luck to make it,” Andy said of the split, “but you have to hit it really hard.”
Neuer’s high school bowling coach, Ray Krout, saw it live from home. Neuer was underestimated heading into the tournament, Krout said. That was a mistake. Anyone who bowled with Neuer knows he’s got talent.
“I’ve been bowling for 45 years and I never made it. I know he throws the ball hard enough that the pins really move around,” Krout said. “What he can do with a bowling ball is unbelievable. He’s the best I’ve ever seen. He taught me a lot.”
Neuer drives his Chevy Silverado pickup to tour events. It’s cheaper than flying. He makes a couple bucks hauling bowling balls for fellow tour members, too.
As he drove on the second leg of a multi-day drive home Tuesday from Reno, Nevada, where the U.S. Open was held at National Bowling Stadium, he reflected on the moment — and his new nickname.
“The whole Ginger Assassin thing, that’s helping carry it around,” said Neuer, a 2019 Lewisburg Area graduate. “That was the first time I ever heard it and I have a feeling it will stick. I like it.”
Neuer is a four-year member of Junior Team USA and won the Junior Gold championships twice. He said he hit a 7-10 split one other time in practice. Two weeks shy of his 19th birthday, Neuer was looking to become the youngest bowler to win a major title on the PBA Tour. He ended up placing third but the rare conversion of the 7-10 split and ensuing attention is a great consolation prize, he said.
The split earned Neuer a media tour with sports networks like ESPN, Mad Dog Sports Radio and Fox Sports. He ranked third on SportsCenter’s Top 10 on Sunday night. The support he got from the Valley wasn’t lost on him. He said his phone was “going crazy” after the event ended.
His rookie season is now over. He’ll bowl at Imperial on weeknights and begin regional tour stops on the East Coast with an event Saturday in Towson, Maryland. National tour stops await at the end of summer, he said.
Looking back, he said his rookie experience served him well. He learned a lot and slowly began to improve.
“You’ve got to be here to learn,” Neuer said. “Everything kind of clicked this week at the U.S. Open. I’m never going to forget it because of how it finished.”