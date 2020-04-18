Valley's leaders evolve to govern, inform public during outbreak

The COVID-19 crisis continues to alter everyday life in America, forcing elected officials and government leaders to adapt to new ways of conducting business, keeping the public informed and holding public meetings.
Many have turned to video conferencing software like Zoom to stream public meetings. On April 1, Zoom announced the company jumped from 10 million daily users in December to 200 million daily users in March for both the free and paid versions.
SEDA-Council of Governments, Lewisburg, is making itself available to any government leaders or elected officials who need assistance in setting up public meetings through Zoom or other software.
"We are looking at this as a new normal," said Scott Kramer, the principal IT specialist at SEDA-COG. "This is all fairly new. We are making ourselves available to local governments or municipalities."
Zoom has been the most popular platform. Setting it up is "fairly easy," said Kramer.
"It's as easy as subscribing to any online platform," he said. "You have to set up an account to be a host. If you want to be a participant, you just click on a link that the host provides. To make an account you need an email address and a password."
Zoom offers a free account for unlimited participants for 40 minutes. Anything over 40 minutes requires a paid subscription, Kramer said. Prices range from $14.99 a month to $19.99 a month depending on needs and amount of participants.
The Union County Commissioners’ first public online meeting April 7 ended abruptly when three boys hijacked the video-teleconferencing feed and began shouting incoherently, swearing and posting pornographic imagery. Chief Clerk Sue Greene quickly cut off the video feed and, unintentionally, the recording of the meeting. The meeting was coming to a close when the intrusions occurred.
“It was fine except for the end,” Chairman Preston Boop told The Daily Item on April 7. “The simple solution is I don’t think we’ll allow anybody else to have video, just audio.”
It’s also easy to disrupt if a link to a specific meeting is available. The FBI warned users last week to not make meetings or virtual classrooms public, instead recommending the use of built-in security measures like passwords. This came after hijackers, or “Zoom-bombers,” interrupted multiple meetings with sophomoric humor, pornographic imagery and, in some instances, racial slurs and imagery.
"Zoom has features to make it more secure and prevent intrusions," said Kramer. "We are happy to help municipalities set those up. After we heard about Union County, we offered our assistance, but they didn't need it."
Kramer anticipates some municipalities having trouble due to a lack of access to broadband internet. SEDA-COG before the COVID-19 crisis has been pushing several initiatives for quality upgrades in its coverage area.
The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania and the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) do not offer any resources or training for elected officials to set up video conferencing. CSIU, which serves 17 school districts in Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties in Central Pennsylvania is not currently working on any resources to assist districts with public meetings, said CSIU Director of Community Outreach Bernadette Boerckel.
"But we do meet with superintendents daily (now twice a week) to brainstorm, troubleshoot and share ideas around this and other topics," she said. "Most are handling things in very similar ways with success using Zoom, Meet, and YouTube combinations. If a district needed help, we could support them."
Northumberland County
Northumberland County Board of Commissioners held their first online meeting through Zoom on April 7. Only elected officials, the solicitor, the chief clerk and members of the media were allowed to attend in person at the administration building.
"The meeting went very well and very smoothly," said Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano. "We had a question or two come through and we answered them."
The county had no outside guidance. Jeff Fetterman, the county's IT director, set up the livestream.
"Our tech department did a really good job," said Schiccatano. "Of course, if we are in the same position at the next meeting, we'll do it again. We'll get the meeting in, people can be active and we will honor all requirements to help stop the spread of COVID-19."
Fetterman said the meeting had no problems. About 25 people — half public and half employees — attended the meeting online, he said.
The county used Zoom's webinar feature, which allowed only the county to broadcast. People viewing were allowed to be a part of a live chat. Questions and comments were read during the public comment portion of the meeting, Fetterman said.
Line Mountain on Zoom
Line Mountain School Board held its first meeting via Zoom on Tuesday without any noticeable problems other than a few minor audio issues. The meeting, which lasted approximately an hour, had 16 panelists consisting of board members, principals and administrators on video. Thirty-one guests were relegated to the chat only.
"We had received a license from PSBA (Pennsylvania School Boards Association) to use Zoom meetings during the time that schools are closed through the spring, summer and fall, if necessary," said district Technology Director Keith Harro. "We set up a separate password-protected meeting for the executive session prior to the board meeting, which included the board members, the superintendent and the solicitor. That meeting was private and was not accessible by the general public."
The school board meeting itself was actually set up as a webinar so they could have multiple panelists. Only panelists could use the video and audio portion of the meeting, said Harro.
"We enabled the chat and a 'raise hand' feature of Zoom so the public could post comments, questions or even request to speak during public comment," said Harro. "As the host, I was able to temporarily un-mute an attendee in order for them to speak at the meeting. All board members have a school-issued Apple iPad and used the ZOOM ios app from their homes."
The school district used its fiberoptic internet connection and the board members and administrators used their own internet service to join the meeting, he said.
"During the executive session meeting, it actually went perfect with all attendees having their audio and video enabled during the entire meeting," said Harro. "We did recommend board members to mute their own audio during the board meeting itself, to limit any background noise and/or feedback. All except for a minor delay with Mr. Laudenslager’s audio near the end of the meeting, I felt both meetings actually went much better than expected."
The next public meeting, at 6:30 p.m. April 28, will also be held via Zoom.
At Shikellamy School District's second Zoom meeting last Thursday night, the board members announced the district was awarded a $179,293 grant toward wireless network upgrades in 2020-2021 school year.
Snyder County meetings still open to the public
In Snyder County, the board of commissioners continues to host meetings open to the public without any videoconferencing software or live streaming. Instead of inside the administration building in Middleburg, the meetings at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays are held outside under a portico near the front entrance of the courthouse.
"The building is closed to the public, so the only way to have a public meeting is outside the building," said Commissioner Chairman Joe Kantz. "A lot of people in Snyder County don't have broadband internet, so you're sort of disenfranchising people who don't have it. You can't say it's a public meeting when it's really not."
Government is considered essential, so people can come to these meetings in spite of stay-at-home orders, said Kantz.
"I don't know how anyone can deny them that right," he said.
Attendance has remained the same with a couple of row officers and a few members of the public, he said.
Residents attending are encouraged to keep their distance. If it rains, they are under a portico to protect from the weather.
Kantz said the goal of the county is to have livestreaming eventually when a project to move county offices to a nearby former bank is completed.
"We can't get a contractor in the building," said Kantz. "We would be happy to wire the building if the governor lets contractors go back to work."
Public attending
Tom Aber, of Milton, attended one of the borough public meetings through Zoom.
"It was a first time for me, and first time for a lot of the people there," said Aber. "It was well organized. There was no problem. I have some parakeets, and I think you could hear them at first."
Aber said he only listened to the meeting and didn't make any comments.
Facebook Live
In Shamokin, the city council members and administrators have met for the last three meetings using a combination of live streaming and phone conferencing. A few members meet in person and the other staff members call in to the meeting. The meeting is only accessible through a live stream on Facebook, said Mayor John Brown.
"I hate having meetings like this," said Brown. "It's very difficult when you have everyone calling in on a phone line. Everyone talks at the same time. I would much rather be in a room with people and be able to talk to each other."
However, said Brown, the attendance went from 10 to 20 people in person to 80 to 100 people watching. Right now, a cellphone is being used to stream, but the city ordered a high definition camera to stream the meetings.
"We have more people paying attention in the city of Shamokin than we ever have," said Brown. "We will continue to live stream meetings after all this is over. It showed us that this is worthwhile."
There was a discussion of Zoom, but city officials didn't want to repeat Union County's issues, Brown said.
Joseph Lechinskie, of Shamokin, said he has been attending meetings for three years, hosting live streams of the meetings and pushing for video feeds.
"I think the way they're doing it now is great," said Leschinskie. "I think they should continue to do it after the pandemic. It benefits those who don't live here but might be doing business there. There's triple the attendance. It's a good thing. They should continue to do it. A lot of the elderly or disabled can't make it out."
The city meetings are not without slight difficulties, he said.
"Sometimes it's hard to hear people on the telephone," said Leschinskie. "Hopefull we'll get everybody back in the room soon and it'll be easier to address everyone. I have no gripe or issues, I know it's for safety reasons right nows."
The online video conferencing meetings have not been without hiccups, as Union County learned earlier this month.
Sunbury City Council met on Monday via freeconferencecall.com. They will meet again on Monday for a work session and again on April 27.
The meeting started off a bit hectic but Mayor Kurt Karlovich said the city is working on ironing out the bugs.
“There was an echo effect because of people using different forms of technology,” he said.
“We are working on that now to make sure everyone is on the same page.”
Montour County Chief Clerk Holly Brandon said the virtual meeting for the board of commissioners happened without issue. The county used freeconferencecall.com with two commissioners, Brandon and the solicitor in person.
"There was an opportunity for people to ask questions," Brandon said. "We have one commissioner who participated remotely."
Fewer than 10 people were part of the conference call and the county will be signing up for a subscription, according to county officials.
Other municipalities
Danville Borough Council held its meeting on Zoom Tuesday night and there appeared to be no problems.
Mahoning Township supervisors have held two regular meetings, the first on March 23, and a special meeting via telephone conference. Four of the supervisors met in person while Supervisor Vice Chairman Larry Robertson, township department heads and the public called in to participate by phone. Two newspaper reporters were the only others in the meeting room for the regular meetings, where everyone sat apart from each other to maintain social distance.
Danville Area School Board members may hold their next meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, virtually. The March 24 and April 8 meetings were canceled.
Selinsgrove borough is using Polycom for audio conferencing for its next meeting in May. The public can access the call-in number on the borough website at selinsgrove.org; residents will be able to ask questions during the meetings, according to borough manager Lauren Martz.
Monroe Township is doing its meetings with Zoom. Township officials are asking residents to contact the township office at 570-743-7057 before the meeting so they can be given the call-in information.
Reporters Eric Scicchitano, Joe Sylvester, Francis Scarcella and Marcia Moore contributed to this report.