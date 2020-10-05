SELINSGROVE — The Snyder County Libraries Evening of Wine and Art fundraiser brought in $17,500 this weekend.
The fundraiser attracted about 20 visitors to the virtual cocktail party Saturday and the online auction exceeded the goal of $15,000, libraries Executive Director Pam Ross said.
The event was so successful and the response from businesses so positive, she said, that a similar virtual auction of holiday items is being planned.
"We were and continue to be amazed at the generosity of our sponsors, donors and auction bidders," said fundraiser committee Chairwoman Wendy Hummel.
In all, 84 people registered for the event that, in addition to the Zoom cocktail and auction, included a virtual visit to art quilter Sharon Koppel's studio and music by Bret Alexander.
Items in the auction included a year's worth of flower arrangements, a cabin stay and dinner at a local restaurant.
The fundraiser has been one of the largest held in the past 15 years to support the county's four libraries in Selinsgrove, Middleburg, Beavertown and McClure.
The event is usually held at Shade Mountain Winery but had to be held remotely this year due to COVID-19.