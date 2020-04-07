Expectant mother Ashley Martin was calmly awaiting the arrival of her fifth child at the end of May, that is until last Friday when Evangelical Community Hospital barred visitors during prenatal care visits to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
"That was a rough day for me. I'm coming up on my second sonogram and my fear is that I'll have to do this alone," said the Mifflinburg mother who has four children between the ages of 8 to 14 with husband, Timothy.
Evangelical and Geisinger Medical Center have issued restrictions at their facilities in Lewisburg and Danville, respectively, during the health crisis, which is causing some anxiety in expectant mothers.
Kristina Reynolds's first child is due in early September and the single mother-to-be is feeling the added stress from the restrictions. While her monthly clinic visit at Geisinger is still on, at other times she consults with her doctor via Skype and receives weekly calls instead of home visits from a maternal-fetal health nurse.
"My anxiety and depression seem to have gotten more ominous and looming the longer this draws out," the 26-year-old said of how the isolation has heightened her loneliness. "This is definitely not how I pictured my first pregnancy. I'm not sure if I'll even be able to have a baby shower."
"We are working diligently with mothers expecting to deliver at Geisinger Medical Center to understand how these policies that are critical to the health of our communities impact their birth plans," Geisinger spokesman Joe Stender said. "We will take the concerns of each mother into consideration while working together on a safe and joyous childbirth experience for these growing families.”
Prenatal visits and ultrasound imaging are still taking place at Evangelical, but all other non-emergency appointments by expectant mothers have been rescheduled to limit the number of patients in the waiting room at one time, said Andrea Bertram, operations director of Women's Health and Cancer Services.
Loretta Aurand, Maternal Child Services Director at Evangelical, assures expectant women who may deliver during the COVID-19 response that all the staff at The Family Place are implementing the necessary precautions to protect patients and their newborn child.
Both Geisinger and Evangelical hospitals are limiting one person with the mother during birth while the statewide stay-at-home order is in effect during the pandemic.
Martin's husband and mother, Deirdre Smith, have been with her during all four prior births and the idea that Smith may not be allowed to witness the birth of her granddaughter "has hit her hard," Martin said.
As she prepares to deliver her child, due May 31, Martin said she hopes people who are going on with their lives will think of women like her who are bringing new life into the world during a global health crisis and heed public officials' recommendations.
"It takes the family atmosphere out of it," she said of the necessary hospital restrictions. "I'm trying to reassure my kids that they may not be able to welcome their baby sister into the world or that I may not be able to come home right away."