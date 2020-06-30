The number of new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania jumped back to more than 600 on Tuesday, including the first confirmed case of a resident of a long-term care facility in Union County.
Also on Monday, Philadelphia's health commissioner announced the city would not continue with its plan to indoor dining and for bars, gyms and fitness centers to reopen due to a rise in cases.
Pennsylvania surpassed the 86,000 case mark on Tuesday when the State Department of Health announced another 618 cases, giving the state 86,606 cases since March. There were also another 35 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.
There were three new local cases announced Monday: two in Northumberland County and one in Snyder.
State health officials also confirmed two more cases tied to Valley long-term care facilities, including one resident in a Union County location and one more employee at a Northumberland County site. Of the state's 6,649 total of deaths, 4,539 have been tied to long-term care facilities, including one locally.
State health officials estimate 78 percent of those who have tested positive have already recovered.
There were 642 patients hospitalized statewide, an increase of eight since Monday while 104 patients are being treated with ventilators.
There have now been 535 local cases since the state began tracking data in March: 304 in Northumberland County, 92 in Union, 73 in Montour and 66 in Snyder.
There also have been 46 confirmed cases among residents and seven among workers at two long-term care facilities in Northumberland County. Two workers also previously tested positive at separate Union County facilities.
According to RiverWoods' latest data release — sent out by its Maryland-based parent company Asbury this morning — its Lewisburg facility has had one patient and one employee already recover from the virus.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,735 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,261 cases among employees, for a total of 20,996 at 692 distinct facilities in 52 counties.
Approximately 6,569 of Pennsylvania's total cases are in health care workers.
Staying closed
Philadelphia is bringing a halt to its plans to allow indoor dining, bars, gyms and fitness centers to reopen, with officials saying Tuesday that the city is seeing rising COVID-19 case counts and could be affected by a growing epidemic elsewhere in the country.
The city's health commissioner, Dr. Tom Farley, broke the bad news during a news conference ahead of its Friday target to lift more restrictions.
Farley pointed out that he had warned last week that if the city didn't meet its targets for reductions in new infections that it would not lift some restrictions. Hospitalizations are not seeing a corresponding increase, but Farley said that is a lagging indicator.
Across the state, Allegheny County recorded another single-day record high of new cases reported Tuesday.
The county, which includes Pittsburgh and is Pennsylvania's second-most populous with 1.2 million residents, said it had confirmed another 109 cases.
Hospitalizations grew by seven, the county said. Over the weekend, officials ordered a halt to drinking alcohol in bars and restaurants due to what they call an "alarming" spike in COVID-19 cases.