Virus concerns vary among Valley's poll workers

Poll workers across the Valley expressed at least some level of concern regarding Tuesday’s Pennsylvania primary, the first election in the state conducted post-COVID-19’s arrival.
Some poll workers — many of whom are senior citizens — are worried about their health and safety at polling stations. Others say they feel at least “relatively safe,” thanks to efforts from county elections offices, including sanitization procedures and social distancing measures.
Phyllis Dyer, of Winfield, who has been a poll worker for 25 years and was the judge of elections, Union Township, said she decided just this past week to step down as judge because of the pandemic.
“I’m not working the polls,” she said Thursday. “I’ve decided against it. I don’t feel safe there.”
Dennis MacAdams, judge of elections for New Berlin, expressed confidence that sufficient safety protocols are in place — including social distancing, wearing masks and sanitizing — that will keep staff and voters safe in this first election conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MacAdams, a poll worker for three years, said Wednesday, that he is older and the staff at his polling place is older, so he is a little nervous.
“Wearing masks. Keeping distance between voters. The voting machines in my district, there is plenty of space between them, so that is not an issue,” he said. “We’ll have to disinfect the machines between people.”
The New Berlin polling station is in the spacious Community Center.
Dyer, a senior citizen, said she has barely been out of her house since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“I’m just not comfortable out there in the world,” Dyer said. “This is not a decision I made lightly. I shed many tears over this, and a lot of anguish. I studied the protocols for about two months. I even was in contact with (Union County Commissioner) Jeff Reber, asking him about protocols. But I couldn’t bring myself to work the polls.”
She is worried for her fellow poll workers who will be working on Tuesday.
Dyer believes the officials at the county level “are doing what needs to be done,” she said. “I’m disappointed in the governor saying poll workers cannot ask voters to wear a mask. I feel that is a deterrent to the poll workers.
“There are people who think wearing masks is not necessary, leaving those of us who feel it is necessary to pay the price,” she said. “It would be a whole lot less scary out there if everyone respected everyone else. Kept a distance and wore masks.”
‘A little bit nervous’
Susan Travis, of Lewisburg, judge of elections for Kelly Township No. 1, has been a poll worker for more than 20 years. On Wednesday, she said “many of us are a little bit nervous about working the polls during a pandemic because it is so new and we worry about our health.
“Many of our poll workers are older, as I am,” Travis said. “But we are taking every precaution that we can. We’re putting tape on the floor so that people can stand apart. We’re encouraging everyone who comes to vote to wear a mask. All of the poll workers will be wearing masks. We hope voters will too, and recognize that it is not a political thing to wear a mask. It is a health issue.
Kelly #1 is in the Kelly Township building.
Union County Elections Director Greg Katherman has issued safety protocols, Travis said, “but in our district, we are taking it one step ahead, posting additional signs. Only voters will be able to come in. At this time, it is not a good idea to bring children. Normally it would be fine and we’d enjoy it, but no one except the voters will be coming into the precinct. Unless the voter is someone who always needs assistance.”
“We want people to vote,” she added. “With mail-in votes, I expect our numbers to be down at the precinct and that would help with limiting the possibility of transmission. If we don’t have so many voters people won’t be closer together.”
Travis likes the new machines — which debuted last November — and, based on voter feedback, she said, residents liked them as well.
She hopes they don’t get any use this November due to the potential for another outbreak.
“Frankly, I hope we go to all-mail in for the presidential election,” Travis said. “Because there are so many more people who turn out in the fall, and we could be dealing with this virus again.”
The November election is going to be “very big,” Travis said. “And that does concern me as a poll worker. And voters too could be put in danger if we have such a big turnout.”
‘It’s scary’
Terri Beaver, judge of elections for Selinsgrove No. 1, has been a poll worker for “at least 20 years,” she said Wednesday. “Who would have ever thought something like a pandemic would happen during a presidential election year?
“My staff has expressed some concerns and I relayed them to (Snyder County Director of Elections) Debbie Bilger. I cannot say I am not nervous. It’s scary.”
Some Snyder County poll workers said they would not work the polls during the primary.
“The Snyder County Board of Elections has done a fantastic job to ensure the safety of our poll workers and voters for the Election on June 2,” Bilger said.
The county has plastic totes full of supplies for voting precincts.
Instructions regarding safety protocols have been sent out on multiple occasions, including this Friday, Beaver said. “I have been assured that we will have adequate number of masks. There will be a protective barrier between us and the voters. And of course, hand sanitizers.”
All the voters will get their own pen, not to be returned. It is their’s to keep, Beaver said.
“Every precaution is being taken,” she said.
This election, Selinsgrove 1,2, and 3 are all in the same location, the Snyder County East Building.
“There is much more space there to practice social distancing,” Beaver said. “I have no problem with changing the location for this election. My gosh, no. Anything I can do to help make this safer.”
Beaver does not know what the turnout will be on Tuesday. “Normally, we have the university (Susquehanna University) students, but of course they are not here. I’m just guessing, but I expect our numbers to be really low. I don’t know how many people have done mail-in votes or absentees.
“I like the new machines because we will not have to handle the ballots at all,” she said. “That is a safety issue. This should protect our staff from any possible transmissions of the virus. In past primaries, poll workers would have to take ballots and separate them by party.”
‘Not exceptionally nervous’
Two poll workers from Upper Augusta Township said they feel safe.
Sandy Burrows, judge of elections for Upper Augusta has been working the polls for seven years, the last four as judge of elections.
“I am not exceptionally nervous,” Burrows said Thursday evening. “With the safety practices in place, I feel relatively safe.”
Melissa DiBonaventura, poll worker for Upper Augusta Township has been a poll worker for four years. She said she feels pretty confident about the new machines.
“I’m a little bit nervous, a little bit apprehensive,” she said of people who might not wear a mask, of people being sick and other concerns about COVID-19. “The shields and masks they’re providing are good, and the sanitizing equipment.”
‘As comfortable as I can be’
In Montour County, Trish Ruth, judge of elections in Danville Borough’s 2nd Ward, is expecting a long day at the polls and is not looking forward to wearing a mask, but she will when around others at the poll, she said on Thursday.
Ruth is comfortable with the precautions the Montour County commissioners are taking to ensure the safety of poll workers and voters.
“I feel as comfortable as I can be,” Ruth said. “I’m still a little nervous about it.”
Ruth has family members at home with conditions that may make them more vulnerable to getting sick.
The county is taking a number of precautions, Ruth said. Every voter will be given their own pen, volunteers will hand out masks to voters who need them.
Voters also are asked to observe social distancing guidelines, and the county will provide gloves and masks for each poll worker.
Ruth said the 2nd Ward polling place is now in the lobby of the Danville Area Community Center, so everyone will be able to spread out more.
Daily Item reporters Justin Strawser and Joe Sylvester contributed to this story.