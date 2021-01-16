SELINSGROVE — Serving as a chaplain at Hershey Medical Center opened Modestus Ngwu's eyes to the suffering of people of all ages.
It also, for a time, had him questioning the God he has chosen to serve.
"I was asking Him, 'Where are you? Why are you silent in this brokenness?" said Ngwu, a Dominican priest who is serving as a temporary pastor at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Selinsgrove through the end of January.
In his newly released first book, "Grace in Horror," Ngwu writes about his experiences as a hospital chaplain trying to comfort people who were dying or losing a loved one.
"It broke my heart to see a mother lose a child," he said. "I got serious with God and asked, 'Why is this happening?'"
The questions led to his understanding of how to bring comfort to people in need.
"It was very transformative for me," said Ngwu who learned, "It's not about hopelessness. It's love."
In a review of "Grace in Horror," Harrisburg Bishop Rev. Ronald Gainer, writes, "When the academic answers and the everyday polite comments failed to console, and sometimes hurt, (Ngwu) allowed his own raw encounters with patients to teach him a genuine ministry of compassion."
Donna Politza, of Shamokin Dam, said the book is "written from the heart. I can just feel it."
Ngwu said his frankness about his struggles may be surprising to some who view priests as never questioning God and always ready to teach others.
"As a priest, we're supposed to have all the answers but what (the dying and the grieving) need most is graciousness and the gift of presence," he said.
A native of Nigeria, Ngwu spent seven years in Saskatchewan, Canada, where he served in several ministries, including as a chaplain in a high school and a prison, before being transferred five years ago to Hershey Medical Center.
He said the ministry he's doing now has been the most rewarding, though the COVID-19 pandemic has made working in the hospital more of a challenge to meeting the needs of people.
"But we can still reach out to them," Ngwu said. "For me, it's not about risk. It's about sacrifice."
"Grace in Horror" is available for sale online.