NEW COLUMBIA — Proud residents arrived before sunrise Friday to begin a day-long process to prepare for the New Columbia Apple Butter Festival later this month.
Some volunteers showed up at Trinity United Methodist Church at 4 a.m. and to begin work that was expected to last until around midnight. The first step in making the apple butter for the Oct. 17 festival is boiling down 85 gallons of apple cider, a step that takes six hours.
The process is a tradition, especially for someone like Nelson Doebler.
Doebler was part of the first batch made in 1967 and was back at the scene Friday. He joked he is involved because he owns the huge kettles used in the cooking process.
"The first batch we made in my mother-in-law's house," he said. "It was something we did to pay for some remodeling. We've been doing it on and off since then."
After the apple cider reduces by half, apples are added to the batch, said Carolyn Shreck, who has been helping for 30 years.
Shreck was part of a rotation of volunteers with one of the more important jobs: Stirring. She had been on the job for four hours on Friday, taking her turn in constantly stirring the apples and cider so they don't burn.
"We all do it, we all help," she said. "It's a wonderful time for all of us. We tell stories about the old times, reminisce. The camaraderie in this group is great."
Friday they started with 85 gallons of cider and 26 bushels of apples, which should make 350 jars of apple butter in the 35-gallon kettles.
Doebler said the group will gather later this month, ahead of the festival, to make apple dumplings ahead of the Oct. 17 event.
On Oct. 14, they will peal the next round of apples for the dumplings before making them the next two days.
"We spread it out so that it doesn't wear us out," he said. "It's more work than we have volunteers for. We usually have some students from Bucknell and Susquehanna helping us, but with COVID we had to change schedules.
"But it's a labor of love for all of us."
During the festival, the apple butter will be available for $5.50 a jar and apple dumplings will be $15 for a tray of six.