LEWISBURG — Ray Coker recognizes the risks of volunteering with the RiverWoods Meals on Wheels program during the COVID-19 crisis, but said the Valley has older citizens who won't otherwise have regular meals.
"I'm worried about it and I have concerns, but we're not putting ourselves in a crowd, we're at a distance right now between us," said Coker, a retiree who volunteers for the Lewisburg-based program for the last 10 months. "A lot of them don't have families to bring them meals. The majority of them can't drive due to age or medical reasons. They can't do it for themselves, so we have to do it."
The RiverWoods Meals on Wheels program, which is affiliated with the United Methodist Church and Albright Care Services and serves the Lewisburg, Watsontown and Milton areas, serves approximately 90 clients a week. About 75 volunteers are asked to drive once or twice a month, according to spokesperson Allison Kauffman.
"Since the nursing home is locked down with no visitors, our staff members, who have been screened, are stepping up to volunteer and help package the food for our volunteer drivers," she said.
Coker said Meals on Wheels is not only about a meal, but also a wellness check.
"We put a smile on their faces, we touch, we put a hand on their shoulders, but now we can't do that," he said. "That's a real negative thing. I'm a people person. I love leaving a smile on their faces and now it's hard to do."
The majority of clients have coolers or boxers on their front porch. The volunteers leave the meals in the containers, ring the doorbell or call the person, and leave without much more interaction than a wave, said Coker.
"We used to be able to go inside, take the meal to their table and sit with them for a minute," he said.
Carla Minori, of Shamokin Dam, is a volunteer with the Selinsgrove Area Meals. She dropped off a meal along Tee Street in Hummels Wharf on Wednesday.
She said she would normally take the meals inside but if they aren't home or because of the virus she will sometimes leave them in a box on the porch.
Tonya Dawson, the coordinator for the Selinsgrove Area Meals, said their usual numbers are up from 30 to 47 since the senior centers were closed down in Snyder County. The meals are now prepared out of Hilsher's General Store in Port Trevorton until Aramark out of Susquehanna University opens back up.
"About 80 percent of our clients have coolers out right now so they don't have contact with the person dropping off the food," said Dawson. "We are sanitizing everything constantly. All drivers have hand sanitizer, wipes, everything they need to take precautions."
Central Susquehanna Valley Interfaith Council Meals on Wheels program that serves the Shikellamy School District is temporarily paused while they search for a new headquarters. They were located in the former UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury hospital before it closed down in March.