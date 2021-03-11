SHAMOKIN DAM — W&L Subaru has opened a new Nissan dealership at the former Kmart site and will soon add a Mazda dealership and collision center there as well.
The Point Township-based car company purchased the Northwoods Nissan franchise that had operated for years on Routes 11-15 in Hummels Wharf and the Shamokin Dam property in 2019.
"It was difficult to expand safely" on the Strip, said W&L marketing director Meghan Balum.
The former Kmart site "is a very good visible location and a lot easier" for customers to access, she said.
"Our new home is a safe, clean and inviting environment," W&L Nissan sales associate Jim Constanty said. "W&L Nissan is committed to providing an exceptional customer experience. The facility we have now is a critical component to delivering on our commitment."
W&L general manager Andy Long said 26 employees are working at the W&L Nissan's new location which currently offers about 120 new and used vehicles.
The Mazda dealership, which was acquired in the past year, is operating out of the company's Northumberland location with the collision center. Both will be relocated to the Kmart site, Long said.
"We need to build the brand first," said Long. "We're up for the challenge."
He anticipates there will be between 400 and 600 new and used vehicles offered at the Shamokin Dam location once it is filled.
At W&L's flagship location in Point Township, there are about 400 vehicles for sale. The addition of the Nissan and Mazda brands is the first purchase for the 55-year-old family-owned business.