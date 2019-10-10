W&L Subaru has purchased the Northwoods Nissan dealership in Hummels Wharf and plans to move the company to the former Kmart site in Shamokin Dam.
Andy Long, general manager of W&L Subaru, confirmed the purchase of the dealership and the property on Thursday.
"It's a good brand and a great corridor," he said of the Nissan brand and the high-visibility location off Routes 11-15 which will provide about 11 acres of parking for vehicles.
Northwoods Nissan former owner Timothy Slike had begun the process of moving the dealership to the former Kmart site when he got into financial trouble and was sued earlier this year by parent company, Nissan Motor Acceptance Corp., for the recovery of more than $600,000 in payments and credits involving the sale of several vehicles.
The company "has had its struggles, but it's still a good brand," Long said.
Shamokin Dam Manager Ed Hovenstine said the borough is "thrilled" that Long and his company have taken on the venture.
"We see what they did in Northumberland County," Hovenstine said of the last year's expansion of the W&L dealership into a 45,000-square-foot building in Northumberland. "We are relieved that they got it. It won't just bring taxes, but traffic into town and hopefully other businesses will benefit."
Long said the 54-year-old family-owned dealership is making its first purchase of a new company with the Nissan buy-out.
For now, the Nissan dealership will remain on the Strip in Hummels Wharf but Long said he hopes to relocate soon.