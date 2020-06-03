HARRISBURG — The state Department of Agriculture has received approval to continue operating the Disaster Household Distribution program, through The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), to provide food to Pennsylvanians adversely affected by COVID-19 mitigation efforts. The Disaster Household Distribution program, set to expire at the end of May, has been approved through June 25.
The waiver eliminates the need for individuals to verify financial eligibility upon arrival at a food bank or pantry. Those in need of food through June 25 simply need to show up and receive their food. Besides accessing these USDA Foods and foods procured by the food bank, Pennsylvanians can access fresh, local foods through the Farmers to Families Food Box program. Food banks around the state have begun to hold events to distribute fresh products from USDA-approved distributors, including 17 Pennsylvania-based contractors providing milk and other dairy products, pork, chicken, and fresh produce. Those interested in receiving a box through the Farmers to Families Food Box program should contact their local food bank for distribution information.
— THE DAILY ITEM