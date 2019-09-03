A Valley law enforcement official doesn't agree with Walmart's decision on Tuesday to cease selling handgun ammunition and encouraging customers to stop openly carrying firearms into the store, but said it is the company's right to do so and encourages people to support local gun shops.
The Bentonville, Arkansas-based discounter said it will stop selling short-barrel and handgun ammunition, including .223 caliber and 5.56 caliber used in military-style weapons, after it runs out of its current inventory. It will also discontinue handgun sales in Alaska, marking its complete exit from handguns and allowing it to focus on hunting rifles and related ammunition only.
"We have a long heritage as a company of serving responsible hunters and sportsmen and women, and we're going to continue doing so," according to a memo by Walmart's CEO Doug McMillon.
Snyder County Sheriff John Zechman said the company has a right to sell what it chooses.
"I do not support infringing on the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens, however, it is also the right of a business to decide what they will or will not offer for sale. I would encourage firearms owners to support the local gun shops that are willing to sell the products they are looking to purchase," he said.
In a written message to company employees Tuesday, McMillon explained the decision by referring to the August fatalities and July shooting of two Walmart employees at a store in Southaven.
"In Southaven and El Paso, our associates responded to anger and hate with courage and self-sacrifice. Our immediate priorities were supporting our associates and the impacted families and cooperating with law enforcement. In parallel, we have been focused on store safety and security. We’ve also been listening to a lot of people inside and outside our company as we think about the role we can play in helping to make the country safer. It’s clear to us that the status quo is unacceptable," he said.
"We know these decisions will inconvenience some of our customers, and we hope they will understand," McMillon said. "As a company, we experienced two horrific events in one week, and we will never be the same. Our remaining assortment will be even more focused on the needs of hunting and sport shooting enthusiasts. It will include long barrel deer rifles and shotguns, much of the ammunition they require, as well as hunting and sporting accessories and apparel."
Walmart's decision will reduce its market share of ammunition from around 20 percent to a range of about 6- to 9-percent, according to Tuesday's memo. About half of its more than 4,000 U.S. stores sell firearms.
The national retailer has long found itself in an awkward spot with its customers and gun enthusiasts. Many of its stores are located in rural areas where hunters are dependent on Walmart to get their equipment. Walmart is trying to walk a fine line by trying to embrace its hunting heritage while being a more responsible retailer.
With its new policy on "open carry," McMillon noted in his memo to employees that individuals have tried to make a statement by carrying weapons into its stores just to frighten workers and customers. But there are well-intentioned customers acting lawfully who have also inadvertently caused a store to be evacuated and local law enforcement to be called to respond.
He says Walmart will continue to treat "law-abiding customers with respect" and it will have a "non-confrontational approach."
Walmart says it hopes to use its weight to help other retailers by sharing its best practices like software that it uses for background checks. And the company, which in 2015 stopped selling assault rifles like the AR-rifles used in several mass shootings, urged more debate on the reauthorization of the assault weapons ban. McMillon says Walmart will send letters to the White House and the Congressional leadership that calls for action on these "common sense" measures.
"In a complex situation lacking a simple solution, we are trying to take constructive steps to reduce the risk that events like these will happen again," McMillon wrote in his memo. "The status quo is unacceptable."
Other companies have responded to public pressure to restrict gun sales, including Dick's Sporting Goods, which announced in March it would stop selling firearms and ammunition at 125 of its 700-plus locations. But supporters of stricter gun laws say Walmart's latest steps should have an outsized influence because of its clout, sending a strong message to Congress as well as other corporations.
"Walmart deserves enormous credit for joining the strong and growing majority of Americans who know that we have too many guns in our country and they are too easy to get," said Igor Volsky, executive director and founder of Guns Down America, in a statement. "That work doesn't end with Walmart's decision today. As Congress comes back to consider gun violence, Walmart should make it clear that it stands with Americans who are demanding real change."
The National Rifle Association posted a tweet attacking Walmart's announcement.
"It is shameful to see Walmart succumb to the pressure of the anti-gun elites. Lines at Walmart will soon be replaced by lines at other retailers who are more supportive of America's fundamental freedoms," it said.
Over the last 15 years, Walmart had expanded beyond its hunting and fishing roots, carrying items like assault rifles in response to increasing demand. But particularly since 2015, often coinciding with major public mass shootings, the company has made moves to curb the sale of ammunition and guns.
Walmart announced in February 2018 that it would no longer sell firearms and ammunition to people younger than 21 and also removed items resembling assault-style rifles from its website. Those moves were prompted by the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people.
In 2015, Walmart stopped selling semi-automatic weapons like the AR-15 style rifle, the type used in the Dayton shooting. The retailer also doesn't sell large-capacity magazines, handguns or bump stocks, nor the AK-style firearm that was used by the El Paso shooter.