Organizers at two Valley festivals scheduled for Saturday are taking precautions for visitors who will brave record heat.
Saturday's Hops, Vines and Wines Festival in Selinsgrove and the Heritage Festival in Danville will both provide cooling stations and plenty of ice-cold water to attendees Saturday afternoon.
"This is a rain or shine or heat event," said Hops, Vines and Wines co-organizer Carol Handlan.
With temperatures expected to be nearing 100 degrees this weekend, Handlan and her colleagues have been doing some last-minute shopping for kiddie pools and fans.
Experts are advising people living in the path of the massive heatwave to limit their outdoor activity and alcohol intake just as Selinsgrove's annual outdoor brewfest is set to take place.
"We are on a tree-lined street and will have lots of tents," said Handlan of the event that takes place between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
In addition to the 200 cases of bottled water that will be on ice and handed out for free, there will be a 5 1/2-foot misting fan, two, 42-inch fans and several small wading pools for people to cool off in.
"We're also asking people to use common sense," Handlan said.
Heritage Parade committee member Dawn Koons-Gill said the Danville Fire Department's rehab unit will be available for people to cool off in the area of the Montour County Courthouse, on Mill Street. There will also be misting fans there.
The committee plans up to five water stations along the parade route. A misting station will be set up at the Danville Police Department, on Mill Street.
At the Danville Middle School, Geisinger Berwick Area Ambulance will have a rehab tent up along with a cooling station. There will be two misting fans and cooling vests where people can put on the vests that circulate cold water.
Geisinger's Danville ambulance will be on standby throughout the entire festival.
Temps approaching records
Near record-setting heat is expected Friday through Sunday, with temperatures in the mid-to-high 90s, said a meteorologist.
Temperatures Friday and Sunday will be in the mid-nineties, "but the peak day will be Sunday," said Allison Hoegg, of AccuWeather, in State College. "Sunday we expect a temperature of 98, but some portions of the Valley will top 100."
The "real feel on all three days," she said, will be 100-110.
The temperatures on all three days will also approach record highs: The high on July 19 is 98 degrees in 1930; on July 20, 99, in 1991; and 101 in 1930.
The heatwave is caused by a large air mass coming from the Southwest, Hoegg said.
Relief will come Monday and later next week, with more normal temperatures in the low 80s, she said.
Look out for signs
Until the cool down, it will be important to be aware of possible signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke if you are outside for extended periods.
The best thing to do is stay out of the sun, but if you are outside, wear loose-fitting clothing, take frequent breaks and drink a lot, said Registered Nurse Deb Erdman, Geisinger's trauma injury prevention coordinator.
She noted the Selinsgrove Brewfest will take part in the hottest part of the day — 2- to 6 p.m. — and will be combined with drinking alcohol, a dangerous combination.
"Between every tasting, down some water to stay hydrated," Erdman said. "Also, have some foods that present a lot of water intake. Eat some watermelon, cantaloupe, honeydew."
Also scheduled Saturday in Bloosmburg is a youth football camp with more than 200 football players expected. Camp organizers have added extra breaks into the schedule and will have medical personnel on-site. Erdman said campers "should be drinking 10 big gulps of water at least every 20 minutes. They should be taking in enough water that they need to go to the bathroom every two hours. A lot of fluids will the key along with frequent breaks."
Recognizing the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke will be important at any outside function Saturday.
Erdman said the transition from heat exhaustion to the more serious heatstroke can be quick. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, the chills, clammy skin and lightheadedness. Heatstroke, she said, "is more severe. Your skin will get hot and red, your pulse will be pounding along with vomiting and confusion.
"If someone shows signs of heatstroke, that is a medical emergency. Call 911," she said.