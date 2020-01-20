Weeklong events to honor King's legacy

A week of events honoring the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today and runs through Sunday in Lewisburg and Selinsgrove. Several events feature notable guests, including "Hamilton" actor Bryan Terrell Clark and poet Amanda Gorman, National Youth Poet Laureate in the U.S. in 2017. Following is a list of events:
TODAY
-Bucknell University’s 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. Week will bring scholars and activists to campus for performances, lectures and discussions that reflect upon King’s legacy within the context of contemporary struggles. Entitled “Time to Break the Silence,” the series will begin, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with a noon lunch conversation by Julian Agyeman, a professor of urban and environmental policy and planning at Tufts University, in the Elaine Langone Center’s (ELC) Walls Lounge. Following his talk, a series of four breakout sessions will be held on poverty and food insecurity, campus racial justice, sustainability, and sexuality/transgender. The lunch is open to everyone but RSVP is required at mlkweek@bucknell.edu.
TUESDAY
-Singer-songwriter-guitarist Toshi Reagon will perform her unique blend of rock, blues, folk and spirituals at 7:30 p.m. at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts. This is a free performance and tickets are not required. More information about this free performance contact Lisa Leighton, marketing and outreach director, at 570-577-3727 or by email at lisa.leighton@bucknell.edu.
-In conjunction with Martin Luther King Jr. week, Opal Tometi — a globally-recognized human rights advocate who is known for her role as a co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement and as executive director of the Black Alliance for Just Immigration — will participate in a 4 p.m. moderated Q & A in the ELC Forum at Bucknell University. The talk will elaborate on Tometi’s activism combating structural racism and other forms of injustice.
-Susquehanna University has a slate of events planned to honor the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the week. Headlining the university’s annual Winter Convocation is Bryan Terrell Clark, an accomplished actor and singer/songwriter who recently appeared as George Washington in Broadway’s Tony Award-winning, smash hit “Hamilton.” Clark will deliver his message, “Finding Your Purpose: From Baltimore to Broadway’s ‘Hamilton,’” at 7 p.m. in the Degenstein Center Theater in the Charles B. Degenstein Campus Center. Event is free and open to the public.
-At 4:15 p.m., an interfaith chapel service, “Visions of Justice,” held in Weber Chapel Auditorium, with the Rev. Scott Kershner, university chaplain, presiding. All are welcome.
WEDNESDAY
-Poet Amanda Gorman — the inaugural National Youth Poet Laureate in the U.S. in 2017 — will present “Poetry, Power and Protest: Using Language to Live by MLK’s Values” at 7 p.m. in the ELC Forum at Bucknell University. Since publishing a poetry collection at 16, Gorman’s writing has won her invitations to the Obama White House and to perform for Lin-Manuel Miranda, Al Gore, Secretary Hillary Clinton and others. She performed Fourth of July and Thanksgiving poems for CBS and has spoken across the country at such venues as the Library of Congress and Lincoln Center.
-Susquehanna University will present “The Legacy of MLK — A Day of Teaching.” The daylong event features lectures and readings in topics across the humanities and sciences. Student readings and performances at 7 p.m. in Stretansky Concert Hall in the Cunningham Center for Music and Art. Participating organizations include the Slam Poetry Club, Hip-Hop Club and other diversity organizations.
THURSDAY
-Susquehanna University's events continue with a dramatic reading of “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop,” King’s final speech, delivered by Susquehanna alumnus Darrell Willis ‘74 at 11:40 a.m. in Mellon Lounge in the Degenstein Campus Center.
SATURDAY
-Susquehanna University features an opening reception for “Sons, Seeing the Modern African American Male” at 7 p.m. in the Lore Degenstein Gallery. The portraits in this exhibition explore how the black American male perceives himself and how he is perceived by others. The men pictured in the exhibition were selected from Susquehanna University and the Greater Susquehanna River Valley by exhibition curators Harvey Edwards and Dan Olivetti. Jerry Taliaferro, well-regarded for photographic projects and published works, including Women of a New Tribe, a photographic study of the spiritual and physical beauty of black women, will present the opening reception lecture. The exhibition continues through March 1.
SUNDAY
-Martin Luther King Jr. week’s events will conclude with a multi-faith celebration of King's life and legacy of at 11 a.m. in Rooke Chapel, Bucknell University. A reception will follow at noon.