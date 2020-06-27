A weekly food distribution will be held at several locations in Snyder County through mid-August.
Sponsored by the Regional Engagement Center, Weikel Busing and Central Pa Food Bank, the Selinsgrove Area Mobile Pantry will be available every Friday through Aug. 14.
A bus filled with food will make stops every Friday at the following locations and time:
The REC at 429 8th St., Selinsgrove from noon to 4 p.m.;
Hope United Methodist Church in Port Trevorton from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.;
Freeburg Community Center from 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.;
Shamokin Dam Fire Company from 6:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
Kratzerville Fire Hall from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
One family will be allowed onto the bus at a time and volunteers, who will be masked, will sanitize between each group. Please bring your own bags.