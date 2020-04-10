Two Valley grocery store spokespeople are saying their stores taking extra precautions to protect their employees to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"The safety of our customers is of utmost importance to The GIANT Company," Ashley Flower, spokesperson, said. "Our existing cleaning procedures have been reinforced with team members and we’ve implemented a cleaning checklist across all stores, focused on high-touch areas including shopping carts and baskets, checkouts, and fuel pumps. We’ve implemented several other measures to protect the health and well-being of our team members and customers.
Flowers said The Giant Company is providing hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes to employees.
"As comfort levels vary, our team members have the option to wear a personal mask if they choose. Team members may wear gloves if they so choose. We continue to emphasize frequent and thorough hand-washing and usage of hand sanitizer as the most effective method to prevent the spread of the virus."
Flowers also said The Giant Company relaxed its attendance policy to allow people to take time off not only for illness, but also in the event that employees are concerned that they are at risk.
"While we are taking precautions to try to keep the workplace as safe as we can, we understand and respect everyone’s concerns," she said. "We offer many of our team members paid sick time and other paid time off that our team can utilize during this time. In addition to our existing sick pay, we will provide up to two weeks pay for team members impacted by the coronavirus. This would apply to people who fall ill or have to self-quarantine because they’ve been in contact with someone who has been diagnosed."
At Weis Markets, spokesperson Dennis Curtin the store is also taking extra precautions.
"We're currently installing sneeze guards in all Weis stores," he said. They will be used in checkout lanes, pharmacy registers, beer-wine cafes and courtesy desks. Stores also have social distancing floor markers at checkout and service departments plus reminder signs.
Curtain said the store also ordered reusable masks.
"They are disposable masks and plastic face shields which will be sent to stores in the coming days," Curtin said.
"We are also cleaning and sanitizing stores on an hourly basis and after stores close and before they open, cleaning and sanitizing high contact areas on an hourly basis including cash registers, self-scan units, credit-debit terminals, fuel pumps, shopping carts and baskets. We are offering hand sanitizer stations, regularly sanitizing carts and baskets, temporarily adjusting store hours to allow for restocking and sanitization temporarily suspending the sale of loose bakery items, or pre-wrapping them, temporarily suspending the sale of deli meat sliced to-order, instead offering pre-sliced options, temporarily closing self-serve salad, olive and soup bars, temporarily closing in-store café seating areas and temporarily banning the use of personal reusable bags and the return of used plastic bags."