Weis Markets is kicking off its 12th annual Fight Hunger program, which provides food and monetary donations to more than 150 local food banks in the grocery chain's 198-store service area across seven states.
Now until Oct. 2, customers are encouraged to make donations of $1, $3, $5 or $10 or round up their grocery bill to the nearest dollar at checkout to support families in their communities and Weis will complement the contributions with its own donations.
Customers may also donate canned goods, pasta, soup and other non-perishable food items at the checkout or online at WeisMarkets.com/Fight-Hunger.
“Our Fight Hunger program is designed to help families struggling with food insecurity in the communities we serve,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets’ vice president of Advertising and Marketing. “Over the last 11 years, our customers have demonstrated their generosity through donations in our stores and online. As a grocery retailer and an active member of the communities we serve, we feel a responsibility to help those in our communities that are in need."
More than $2.5 million has been raised for hunger relief organizations since the program launched in 2008.
— MARCIA MOORE