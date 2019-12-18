SUNBURY — Weis Markets launched a food drive Tuesday in all its stores to benefit more than 150 local food banks and pantries. The food drive will last until Dec. 31. Customers can donate non-perishable food products such as canned fruits and vegetables; canned tuna, turkey, and chicken; whole-wheat cereals; peanut and almond butter; rice and pasta; and shelf-stable soups and stews. Customers can also donate one dollar or the amount of their choice at checkout. The food drive caps off a month of charitable giving for the company, which kicked off during the National Day of Giving, on Dec. 3.
— RICK DANDES