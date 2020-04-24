SUNBURY — Weis Markets is partnering with the online telehealth platform, Healthie, which allows customers to consult with a Weis registered dietitian in their area via video chat to manage any new or existing health conditions from the safety of their homes.
A free introductory offer, including one, 60-minute nutrition session and a 30-minute follow-up, is being offered to Weis Markets’ customers in Pennsylvania, Maryland and New Jersey during the coronavirus pandemic.
To take advantage of this offer, customers can email weisdietitians@weismarkets.com. After this introductory period, customers will be able to engage with this platform for a nominal up-front cost that will be returned in the form of a Weis Markets gift card of the same value. Virtual group programs, cooking classes for kids and adults and more will be added soon.