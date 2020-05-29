A forecast of strong thunderstorms and high winds has forced Selinsgrove Speedway to postpone its scheduled season opener tonight.
Speedway officials made the announcement on their website today.
The speedway was to host 410 sprint cars and roadrunners tonight. They are now scheduled to go off on Sunday afternoon.
General admission gates on Sunday will open at 4 p.m. with sprint car time trials slated for 7.
Saturday night’s event for the Super Late Models and 305 Sprints remains on schedule as season opener.
Saturday general admission gates will open at 4 p.m. with racing action slated for 7. Season reserve seat holders will be granted access from 3:30 - 4 pm in order to work with oval personnel to find an appropriate seat.