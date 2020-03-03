WGRC listeners invited to games for a chance at VIP experience

LEWISBURG — Local Christian radio station WGRC in Lewisburg is giving its listeners a chance to win a VIP experience with a popular Christian band and have fun at the same time.
Listeners and fans of the band Building 429 can participate in the first-ever WGRC games Saturday. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and games at 10 a.m. at Sunbury Bible Church. The winner will earn four VIP tickets and get to spend three hours with the band before the Winter Jam in State College. The four individuals with passes will also be able paint pottery plates at 2000 Degrees Pottery in State College alongside band members. They can also get the items autographed and enjoy lunch with the musicians.
Stephanie Hines, morning show host and marketing director, said a few months ago management with the group Building 429 reached out to the Lewisburg station asking for a chance to give a fun experience to listeners.
Winter JAM 2020 will be at the Bryce Jordan Center on March 28 and will feature many artists, including Building 429.
“They reached out to us knowing we hit 17 counties,” Hines said of the station’s listening area as opposed to working with a State College station.
Hines said the station had already established a relationship with the band when WGRC hosted one of their concerts last year.
“The lead singer, Jason, came into the studio for an interview on-air and we built a good relationship with them,” Hines said.
Hines said it was important to think in terms of “family-friendly” entertainment and allow anyone of any age to participate in the games and ultimately the pottery activity.
The station chose to use games to narrow down a winner in an effort to make it fun.
“Because this is such a unique opportunity, we wanted to think outside the box, and not just call in to win tickets. We thought, ‘Let’s do something big.’”
Because 2020 is an Olympic Games year, the concept of back to back games to narrow down a winner was chosen.
The event will consist of Simon Says, musical mats, an obstacle course and trivia.
Participants can be 14 years old or older. Parents must sign a waiver for those under 18.
Sunbury Bible Church senior Pastor Mike Miller said he is excited to open their building to the public for the event.
“We love WGRC. We are just thrilled to open our campus. WGRC to us is more than just a radio station,” Miller said, noting the faith-based music with positive messages.
The best part of the games opportunity, Miller said, is that it is open to clean fun.
“We really like how this appeals to the whole family,” he said.
More information: http://wgrc.com/featured/wgrc-games/