Placing a phone call to one’s doctor or health care provider is the very first step to take for anyone experiencing symptoms associated with the novel coronavirus COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC).
Infectious disease experts implore the ill who suspect they may be infected by the coronavirus not to immediately visit a health care facility.
Calling ahead allows medical providers to prepare for the arrival of a potential COVID-19 patient. It also allows the sick person to receive advice toward preventing the spread of their illness along the way.
Alternative numbers to a primary care physician include Geisinger’s nurse triage hotline at 570-284-3657, option 3. Deanna Hollenbach, public relations and communications manager, Evangelical Community Hospital, suggests another source: The state health department at 1-877-PA-HEALTH (1-877-724-3258) to discuss whether the symptoms warrant testing.
“We want to minimize exposure,” Gerald Maloney, Geisinger’s chief medical officer for hospital services, said previously. “Early next week we hope to have some off-site evaluation centers staged with advanced practice providers.”
The CDC says if someone is having a medical emergency and needs to call 911, inform the dispatcher whether you’re diagnosed or being evaluated for COVID-19.
Harvard Medical School expands on the symptoms associated with COVID-19. Common symptoms include “low-grade fever, body aches, coughing, nasal congestion, runny nose and sore throat. However, COVID-19 can occasionally cause more severe symptoms like high fever, severe cough and shortness of breath, which often indicates pneumonia.”
“Some people infected with the virus have no symptoms,” according to the school’s website.
Recovery in mild cases is estimated between one to two weeks, according to the Harvard Medical School website. Recovery in severe cases can last six weeks or longer.
The CDC advises those with mild illnesses to isolate themselves at home, avoid public areas and public transportation. Stay in a separate room, limit contact with others in your home, use a separate bathroom if possible. Limit contact with pets and animals, too. While there are no reports of pets or animals sickened by the virus, enough information isn’t yet known about COVID-19.
Good hygiene like proper handwashing and daily disinfecting of high-touch areas are recommended by CDC. Those diagnosed or those caring for others diagnosed are recommended to wear face masks.
Geisinger and Evangelical are equipped to screen for the virus.
“Geisinger follows CDC guidelines for personal protective equipment and infection control that include proper gowning, masking and, when necessary, placing a patient in a negative-pressure room to prevent the spread of any illness to other patients, visitors and staff,” Joe Stender, media relations specialist, said.
There are CDC guidelines for testing. The federal agency defers to clinicians to judge whether a patient should be tested based on symptoms or potential exposure.
CDC suggests prioritizing for testing, beginning with hospitalized symptomatic patients in order to control the spread of the infection. Older adults and people with chronic medical conditions or are immunocompromised are suggested followed by anyone including health care personnel who had close contact with a COVID-19 patient or a suspected patient. That last criterion includes anyone who’s traveled to areas with outbreaks within 14 days their symptoms began.