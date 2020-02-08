The widow of John F. Wendt who was killed last July when his vehicle was slammed into by a tractor-trailer into another large rig on Routes 11-15 in Shamokin Dam has filed a lawsuit against the driver and trucking company.
The personal injury lawsuit was filed in U.S. Middle District Court this week by Patricia Wendt, of Selinsgrove, against Charles A. Bussard, 60, of Hagerstown, Md., and his employer, Seven-D Wholesale, of Scranton. She seeks damages of more than $50,000.
Bussard was driving southbound on Routes 11-15 on the morning of July 9 when he struck the rear of Wendt's vehicle which was stopped at a traffic light behind another tractor-trailer.
Wendt's vehicle was pushed into the other large rig and he was killed. He was 66.
An investigation by Shamokin Dam police determined Bussard was traveling 37 miles per hour at the time of the crash. He was cited with summary offenses, including careless driving resulting in unintentional death which carried a mandatory $500 fine.