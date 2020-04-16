SELINSGROVE — Tickets for the annual Hops, Vines and Wines Festival tentatively scheduled for July 18 will go on sale Saturday morning.
The event sponsored by Selinsgrove Projects Inc. (SPI) will be held if the statewide stay-at-home order is lifted and tickets will be refunded if it is not permitted, said co-founder Carol Handlan.
"There's a lot of unknowns, but we remain hopeful especially since Bucknell University has rescheduled graduation for that same weekend," she said.
The 1,800 tickets will be put on sale online at beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday. They are $50 each and up to 10 tickets will be sold at a time.
The two-time award-winning festival has raised more than $572,000 since 2008 for SPI's downtown revitalization efforts.
— MARCIA MOORE