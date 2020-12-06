DANVILLE — Two Danville wineries and four in the Columbia County community of Benton comprise the participating wineries in this year's annual Columbia-Montour Wine Trail, where customers can travel from one winery to another, learning about the various wines produced as well as each winery’s story.
Trails are a great way to experience multiple wineries in a day or weekend at your own pace, said server Brian Stetter, on Sunday afternoon.
"Traditionally in these wine trails, we get a lot of people doing tastings," Stetter continued, "and people wandering around the store, taking a look at what we have to offer, our hand-crafted wines."
Shade Mountain Winery, headquartered along Route 104 between Middleburg and Penns Creek, is a well-known brand in the Central Susquehanna Valley, and on Sunday afternoon, customers from all over the area started coming into its Riverside store shortly after its 1 p.m. opening Sunday. The shop adheres to CDC and state protocols, allowing a maximum of 10 people inside at any one time. There is seating outside.
Dave and Bonnie Tompkins, of Muncy, are regular visitors to the Shade Mountain's vineyard in Snyder County, and were thrilled to discover a satellite shop in Riverside.
Bonnie spent several moments looking over the holiday displays located throughout the shop before deciding on her purchase.
"It's great to know there is a shop here, much closer to where we live," Bonnie said.
Ralph Angstadt, of Reading, came into the shop to buy a wine that is his girlfriend's favorite – country spiced apple.
"It's hard to find," he said, "but we knew Shade Mountain offered it."
Luis Blalock, of Bloomsburg, was in Montour County to visit friends and stopped by to get a mint wine.
"I've been to Middleburg," he said, referring to Shade Mountain's home base. "This is much more convenient."
Blalock said he and his wife have been on the wine trail before. "I've been to wineries all over the Susquehanna Valley," he said.
Participating wineries are Red Shale Ridge Vineyards Outlet in Danville, Shade Mountain Winery & Vineyard in Riverside, Cardinal Hollow Winery Outlet at Winding Creek Shops in Benton, Colonel Ricketts Hard Cider Winery in Benton, Juniata Valley Winery Outlet at Nature’s Outdoors in Benton, and Kulpmont Winery at the Ol’ Country Barn in Benton.
The Holiday Wine Trail runs today through Sunday, Dec.13th at the participating Columbia and Montour County wineries.
At each stop, wine enthusiasts can pick up a free wine trail ticket. The first half of the ticket will be filled out right away and turned in to the winery. Trail-goers can then visit each of the other participating wineries with the other half of their ticket.
Along the way, visitors can enjoy featured seasonal wine tastings and get their tickets stamped. At the last stop, the completed ticket will be turned in; its holder will then be entered to win one of the prize baskets comprised of bottles of wine from each participating winery.
As an added incentive, participants may get a free souvenir wine tumbler glass at their first winery stop, while supplies last. Each participating winery will have tumbler glasses available for the first 50 wine trail starters from that location. There is no cost for the trail tickets, but tasting fees may apply at several of the wineries.