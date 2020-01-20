Senate votes on witnesses and Republicans who could join with Democrats to give the allegations a full hearing will be key things to watch today as President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial gets underway, according to two Valley political professors.
The Senate will begin hearing House impeachment managers' case against Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress at 1 p.m. Tuesday. The seven Democrats — chosen by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and led by Adam Schiff and Jerrold Nadler — will argue that the president committed “high crimes and misdemeanors” by withholding military aid to pressure Ukraine to announce politically advantageous investigations, and by blocking a congressional investigation.
The decision on whether to allow witnesses to testify, which witnesses to allow and Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts' part in both will play a key early role in the trial, according to Bucknell professor of political science Scott Meinke.
"Watch for what is in the rules package for the trial that Senator (Mitch) McConnell puts forward and how it plays out," Meinke said.
Full hearing
Republicans are largely standing by Trump, arguing that House Democrats rushed the investigation and failed to make their case.
Americans will find out how many Republicans — if any — will be willing to join with Democrats to give the articles of impeachment against the president a full hearing, said Penn State Behrend's Robert Speel, associate professor of political science.
"Watch for announcements from Senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney, Cory Gardner, Martha McSally, Mike Lee, and Lamar Alexander to see if there is any chance that four Republicans will join with Democrats to demand witness testimony," Speel said.
Meinke said another issue will be the choices about the president's defense.
"We haven't seen a coordinated, cohesive defense to this point in the process," he said. "Will Trump's lawyers challenge the substance of the allegations in the articles, or will they focus on an argument that these actions are simply not impeachable?"
Meinke said, "I'll be interested in whether more new revelations related to the Ukraine scandal emerge. It remains almost impossible to imagine that this Senate will vote to remove this president. But these kinds of things will help shape the votes of a few key senators in each party who might be undecided and, in turn, the trial's political impact going forward."
Senators running for president
The trial will cut into personal campaigning time for the three senators running for president.
It's not clear, however, that more personal campaigning in Iowa would make much difference for them, Speel said.
"Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar, will likely be flying out of Washington for long weekends the minute that the impeachment trial recesses each week," he said. "Michael Bloomberg is not even campaigning in Iowa."
Speel said a candidate might be able to break out in Iowa in the remaining days before the caucus if they make a statement or back a cause that creates momentum.
"If anything," he said. "the impeachment trial may create an opportunity for one of the senators if they can say or do something that gets national attention."
How to watch
Cable news networks CNN, Fox News and MSNBC are likely to show significant portions of the trial. C-SPAN 2, which covers Senate floor proceedings, will broadcast it on cable and online.
The trial is expected to run every day but Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m., under Senate rules adopted in 1986.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.