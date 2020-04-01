HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf extended his stay-at-home order statewide Wednesday, hours after state officials announced that nearly 1,000 new patients had tested positive for coronavirus, pushing the statewide total to 5,805 known cases of coronavirus in 60 of the state’s 67 counties.
The stay-at-home order is scheduled to remain in effect until the end of April, Wolf said.
Prior to Wednesday’s order, the state had a stay-at-home order in place in 33 counties that are home to 80 percent of the state population, Wolf said.
His move comes a day after the White House announced that the Trump Administration is extending its social-distancing recommendations for 30 days.
All neighboring states already had statewide stay-at-home orders in place, including Maryland, which made the move on Monday.
Under the order, people are expected to remain at home unless they must travel to take part in essential activities, Wolf said. Those include traveling to the grocery store or pharmacy or to get food, to care for a family member or animal, and to work if the individual’s employer is exempt from the statewide closure of non-essential businesses.
Going outside to walk or exercise is also allowed, as long as the individual is practicing social-distancing.
While the order is mandatory, state police will not be enforcing it, said Ryan Tarkowski, a state police spokesman.
“At this time, law enforcement is focused on ensuring that residents are aware of the order and informing the public of social distancing practices rather than enforcement of Gov. Wolf’s Stay at Home order,” Tarkowski said.
Wolf said that while he’s asked state police to enforce the business closures he mandated in March, he’s not done so with the stay-at-home order. Through Tuesday, state police had issued 123 warnings to businesses found to be violating the governor's shutdown order, but state police have not formally cited any businesses. There is no public record of businesses that have received warnings.
Maryland's stay-at-home order included the warning that all law enforcement officers in the state were expected to enforce the social distancing limits. Anyone found guilty of violating the order faces a misdemeanor charge with a maximum penalty of one year in prison and $5,000 fine.
The governor said that in the counties where the stay-at-home orders have been effect, the public has voluntarily complied with the order.
“All of us have a vested interest in staying home,” Wolf said.
His first stay-at-home order was issued on March 23 for the seven counties where coronavirus first emerged in Pennsylvania. Since then, the state has repeatedly added counties leading up to Wednesday’s move.
“This statewide stay-at-home order is not just to protect ourselves from exposure to COVID-19, but it protects those on the front lines,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Our doctors, nurses, police, fire, EMTs need us to do this. And the CNAs who are taking care of our family in nursing or long-term care facilities need us to do this. Staying at home doesn’t mean making a daily stop at the grocery store because you need to get out of the house. Staying at home means you must stay at home.”
Levine and Wolf have repeatedly stressed that the mitigation efforts are intended to slow the coronavirus outbreak to limit the surge of patients that is expected to be coming. All of the models projecting the coronavirus outbreak suggest that mitigation efforts like the stay-at-home order will reduce that surge, Levine said.
But she said that state officials have yet to see enough change in the way the outbreak is spreading to feel confident that the state has substantially flattened the curve yet, she said.