MIDDLEBURG — A 20-year-old New York woman was convicted Thursday of sexually assaulting another woman in her Susquehanna University dorm room in May 2019.
A Snyder County jury found Pratigya Thakur, of Bronx, N.Y., guilty of indecent assault of an unconscious person and indecent assault without consent, both misdemeanors. She was acquitted of rape.
The conviction will require Thakur to register as a sex offender for 10 years under Megan's Law. She will be evaluated by the Sexual Offender Assessment Board to determine if she is a violent sexual offender prior to sentencing later this year.
The female victim and Thakur testified during the one-day trial.
According to court records, the woman laid down on a bed in a dorm room after consuming alcohol and marijuana with Thakur on May 16, 2019, and awoke to find Thakur sexually assaulting her.
"It's a crime to touch someone if they don't consent or they couldn't consent because they're too intoxicated," District Attorney Michael Piecuch said following the verdict. "I'm thankful that the jury recognized those two basic elements of sexual assault. I'm also thankful for the courage of the victim to speak out and have the defendant held accountable."