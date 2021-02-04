MIDDLEBURG — A 20-year-old New York woman was sentenced to up to 24 months in Snyder County Prison for sexually assaulting another female Susquehanna University student in her dorm room in May 2019.
Pratigya Thakur, of Bronx, N.Y., was convicted by a Snyder County jury following a one-day trial in November of indecent assault of an unconscious person and indecent assault without consent, both misdemeanors. She was acquitted of rape.
She was sentenced Wednesday to three months to 24 months, less one day, followed by 90 days of probation.
Thakur has until Sunday to report to the county jail and will be paroled after three months if the Snyder County Probation Department is able to verify the transfer of court-ordered supervision has been approved in her home state.
The conviction means that under Megan's Law Thakur must register as a sex offender for 25 years. The Pennsylvania Sexual Offenders Assessment Board found she did not meet the criteria as a sexually violent predator.
“I’m grateful for the victim’s courage in coming forward, and that the jury recognized the truth in the victim’s testimony to hold Thakur accountable," said District Attorney Michael Piecuch. "Campus sexual assaults present unique challenges to investigate and prosecute. The exceptional investigation by the Public Safety Department at Susquehanna University was critical to this conviction and I compliment the staff there.”
— MARCIA MOORE