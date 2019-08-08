MIDDLEBURG — A Middleburg woman convicted of child endangerment and sentenced to probation for throwing a 14-year-old girl off a bus wants a new trial.
Brenda Kerstetter, 54, was convicted by a Snyder County jury in February of tossing Janay Aikey, of Middleburg, off the bus she was driving to Bible Baptist Church of Kreamer summer camp in June 2018. She was sentenced to 15 months of probation for child endangerment and harassment.
Kerstetter told police that the Aikey had attacked her daughter on the bus and was argumentative, leaving her no choice but to throw the girl off the bus.
Aikey testified at trial that Kerstetter dragged her by the hair and pushed her off the bus, leaving her on a country road with her boyfriend, who exited the bus to be with her. Kerstetter did not notify anyone that she had left the youths on the side of the road, the prosecution argued.
In a motion filed by Kerstetter's new attorney, Kaitlyn Clarkson, she is requesting a new trial on the grounds that her actions did not rise to the level of endangerment since Aikey's physical or emotional welfare wasn't threatened.
"She didn't have much of a choice on what to do," Clarkson argued before President Judge Michael T. Hudock, referring to Aikey's disruptive manner on the bus. Kerstetter "did what she felt she had to do to protect the other children."
Clarkson also raised an issue with the trial judge's decision to not allow the defense to recall witnesses.
Hudock is expected to issue a ruling in a few weeks.
— MARCIA MOORE