KREAMER — Wood-Mode LLC continues to hire new employees as business picks up.
The custom-cabinet manufacturing company, which opened in August under new ownership three months following the sudden shutdown of Wood-Mode Inc. after 77 years in business, employs "well over 300" and will be adding to the payroll through April, said manufacturing manager Bob Gessner.
"We brought in 13 more this people week and will be adding six to seven more Monday," he said.
"We have incoming orders and are getting more dealers" as the company boosts confidence throughout the industry by delivering products on time, Gessner said.
Wood-Mode LLC is owned by Middleburg businessman Bill French, who purchased the assets of the former company from Robert and Brooks Gronlund.