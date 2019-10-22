Wood-Mode LLC owner Bill French disclosed Tuesday during a meeting with the Snyder County Assessment Appeals Board that he paid $13 million for the Kreamer plant and property in Selinsgrove.
French went before the board to request a property tax reassessment on the two properties which would lower his taxes. The board members, Commissioners Joe Kantz, Peggy Chamberlain Roup and Lee Knepp, have 30 days to make a decision.
"I think the rate should be consistent with the market value," French said.
He purchased the 77-year-old Kreamer company and property at 100 E. Sherwood in Selinsgrove where former Wood-Mode Inc. CEO Robert Gronlund still operates Wood-Metal, paying $11 million upfront and another $2 million over the next two years.
The payment price includes the 60-acre property off Route 522 in Kreamer, $3.9 million worth of equipment, inventory, raw material and supplies left when Wood-Mode Inc. was abruptly closed on May 13 and 938 people were put out of work with no notice.
The Kreamer property is assessed at $1.7 million with a market value of a little more than $12 million, county Assessor Wendy Cook said. The annual taxes on the property are $162,640 divided among the Midd-West School District, county and municipality.
The Selinsgrove property is assessed at $287,650 with a market value of just over $2 million and annual taxes of $31,597, Cook said.
French told the assessment appeals board that he has rehired 250 former Wood-Mode Inc. employees and hopes the revived custom cabinet manufacturing company will "eventually be profitable. A more realistic tax rate would help."
In the event the board denies the reassessment request, French could appeal to the county court. Cook said only one case has gone to court in the past decade.