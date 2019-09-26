KREAMER — Less than a month after Wood-Mode LLC began building custom cabinets, the company has 235 employees on the payroll filling orders.
Manufacturing Manager Bob Gessner said another five to 10 people will be hired in the next week or so.
"It's meeting my expectations," he said of the production schedule at the Kreamer plant that was abruptly closed following the collapse of Wood-Mode Inc. on May 13, when owners Robert and Brooks Gronlund failed to secure a buyer or more funding.
The sudden closure of the 77-year-old company left 983 workers, many with two decades or more experience, out of a job.
All of the employees working at the new company owned by Middleburg businessman Bill French are former Wood-Mode Inc. workers who are being paid wages at about 8 percent to 10 percent less than what they were earning, Gessner said.
"We're still getting calls daily" from former Wood-Mode Inc. employees who haven't been invited to return to work at the plant, he said. "I know it's hard for them to understand why they're not getting called, but I have an extensive list (of names) and there's still a potential for some of them to get a job."
Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz said he's spoken to several people who are glad to be back at work in the plant.
Kantz said at least another 180 former Wood-Mode Inc. employees have found jobs elsewhere, according to the Central Pennsylvania Workforce Development Corp.
"It's obviously important," he said. "We're not hearing about anyone being behind on their taxes."
In addition to filling orders that were in the process of being made when the plant closed, Gessner said, Wood-Mode LLC is receiving new orders.
"New customer orders are coming in every day," he said. "As soon as word went out that we were starting up again we got calls."
Gessner said production is "very close" to the target French had hoped to meet.
"If we can keep this pace" the company will be in a good position despite a potential lag in orders during the slow winter season, he said.