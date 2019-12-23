KREAMER — Since resuming production four months ago under new ownership and a new name, Wood-Mode LLC has put 290 former employees back to work and is hitting its sales goals.
"We have produced more than 7,000 new cabinets" since reopening the Kreamer plant in August and have slightly exceeded owner Bill French's sales goal of 30 percent of the nearly $200 million annual sales made by Wood-Mode Inc., manufacturing manager Bob Gessner said.
"We've had to prove ourselves, but business is coming back," he said.
It's a feat many didn't expect in the immediate aftermath of the shockingly abrupt May 13 closure of the 77-year-old custom cabinet manufacturing plant by owners Robert and Brooks Gronlund. The father and son were unable to find a buyer or secure more funding to keep the struggling Snyder County business open and simply shut it down without notice.
The decision put 938 people out of work in one day and left the industry rattled.
French, the owner of a custom modular home building company in Middleburg, bought Wood-Mode Inc.'s assets for $13 million and reopened the plant in mid-August.
Since then, he's rehired nearly 300 former employees and expects to continue adding more as business picks up.
"We expect to continue to grow and to be successful," French said.
There still are challenges, including working with aging equipment that will be upgraded as the business grows, Gessner said, but the plant is now producing about 150 cabinets a day compared to the 600 or so made daily under the Wood-Mode Inc. name.
Russell D. Shank Sr. is hoping for the chance to join the new company before his unemployment benefits run out in May.
He's been unable to find full-time employment since losing his job at Wood-Mode Inc. last spring.
"I think it's my age," the 57-year-old McAlisterville resident said.
Gessner encouraged Shank to fill out an application.
"We're not hiring right now but we need skilled workers," he said.
Turning away former colleagues is one of the most difficult parts of the job for Gessner.
Employees who were called back to work in the new company, like Jason Weikel and Jackie Fetterolf, say the four, 10-hour workweek environment is more relaxed and management is open to feedback which they can offer at the start of each day in meetings with supervisors.
Changing the company culture was strategic, Gessner said.
"That was a priority," he said. "More open communication, transparency and reinforcing the critical element of a quality product delivered on time."
Weikel is glad to be back at the job he'd held for about 10 years.
"It's completely different. It's a lot more laid back and we don't have anyone nagging us," he said.
Fetterolf worked at Wood-Mode Inc. for 23 years and said the new owner and management have open communication, something that was lacking before.
Employees hired by French "know what needs to be done and we're getting the job done," she said.