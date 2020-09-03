KREAMER — Wood-Mode LLC owner Bill French celebrated the company's one-year anniversary Thursday by hosting a luncheon for its 413 employees.
"We've put Humpty Dumpty back together again," said French of the custom cabinet manufacturing business he revived less than four months after Wood-Mode Inc. abruptly shut down on May 13, 2019, when owners Robert and Brooks Gronlund failed to secure a new buyer or funding to continue operating after 70 years and left 983 people jobless.
French, who also owns Professional Building Systems of PA in Snyder County, purchased Wood-Mode Inc.'s assets and property in Selinsgrove for $13 million and got to work reopening the manufacturing plant and rehiring workers.
Today, all but 10 of the 413 Wood-Mode LLC staff are former Wood-Mode Inc. employees, said human resource training manager Paul Hitesman.
"What business gets a second chance? It's amazing," he said.
French said the business is already turning a profit and he has plans to spend $250,000 on new computer equipment, make more investments in updating old and failing equipment and add new products.
He credits the employees and dealers with the progress made in one year despite a brief shutdown at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's a team effort," said Chris Kline, a 28-year Wood-Mode employee who was rehired at the new company.
Being able to continue under the respected company brand name also helped, said Steve Landis, a company employee for 42 years.
"We had a lot of hope and faith and have to thank Bill French for that," said Kline.
Attending the luncheon were U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, of Kreamer, and state Rep. David Rowe, R-85.
The closure of Wood-Mode Inc. "was one of the biggest issues" when Rowe took office and he lauded French's willingness to take on another business and put people back to work.
"It's a new level of stability ... and Wood-Mode is thriving again," Rowe said.
"We're glad he's invested in our community and our people," said Keller. "Mr. French saw the potential and he made it possible."
Some dealers remain closed due to the health crisis but as they begin to reopen, Wood-Mode will ramp up production and hire more staff, said production manager Bob Gessner.
"We still have a lot of work to do," French said.