Wood-Mode LLC owner Bill French is looking for a tax break after purchasing the custom cabinet manufacturing plant in Kreamer and other assets this summer.
"It's not unexpected," said Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz of French's request for a property tax reassessment.
French, who purchased Wood-Mode's assets in August following the 77-year-old plant's sudden closure on May 13 that put 983 employees out of work, said he was advised by real estate professionals to file for a reassessment to lower taxes on the Kreamer plant and the Selinsgrove property. Former Wood-Mode Inc. chairman and CEO Robert Gronlund still operates Wood-Metal on the property.
Wood-Mode LLC opened in August and today employs about 230.
County chief tax assessor Wendy Cook said Wood-Mode's property reassessment request filed Aug 30 is among 16 that have been submitted this year.
Eleven have been reviewed by the three county commissioners and all have received tax reductions, she said.
The Wood-Mode LLC plant in Kreamer is currently assessed at $1.7 million with a market value of a little more than $12 million, Cook said. The annual taxes on the property are $162,640 divided among the Midd-West School District, county and municipality.
The company's taxes were cut in half three years ago when the former owners of Wood-Mode Inc. filed an appeal and won a reduction from $347,009 to $161,789.
The Selinsgrove plant on Sherman Street is assessed at $287,650 with a market value of just over $2 million. Annual taxes on that property are $31,597.
A hearing on Wood-Mode LLC's property reassessment will be held Oct. 22.
In the event the board denies it, French will have 30 days to file an appeal in county court.
Only one case has gone to court in Snyder County in the past decade, Cook said.
"Most are settled out of court, " she said.
Kantz said several companies, particularly large retail chains like Lowes and Walmart, regularly petition the county for a reassessment.
Taxpayers end up making up for the loss when a property owner's taxes are reduced, he said.
"Don't get me wrong, it's their right to do it (file for a lower property value)," said Kantz. "I don't begrudge them."
Commissioner Lee Knepp said an outside firm assists the board in making a decision on whether to lower the assessed value.
"I am sympathetic to (Wood-Mode LLC's) appeal, but we have to balance it with fairness to other taxpayers," Knepp said.