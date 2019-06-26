In the wake of the devastation left by the sudden closure of the 77-year-old Wood-Mode custom cabinet-making plant in Kreamer, the Lewisburg owners have stepped down from high-profile board positions.
On Monday, Brooks Gronlund, the 51-year-old president of the family-owned plant, resigned as vice-president of the Evangelical Community Hospital board in his hometown.
Hospital spokesman Deanna Hollenbach said Gronlund had served on the board since 2010. It's the same year he was appointed president of the company co-founded in 1942 by his grandfather, T.O. Gronlund.
Brooks Gronlund's father and Wood-Mode CEO Robert Gronlund, 77, stepped down as a trustee on the Susquehanna University board before the June meeting after 15 years, school spokesman Amanda O'Rourke confirmed.
The Gronlunds have remained silent since the company abruptly closed May 13 and put 938 employees out of work despite repeated requests from employees, political leaders — including U.S. Sen. Bob Casey — and media asking them to make a statement.
Rumors have run rampant since the shutdown, which occurred days after a deal to sell the company to another firm fell through and lenders were unwilling to provide more money to keep the business operating.
There are many reports that at least one prospective buyer is meeting with the Gronlunds and other claims that the company is on the brink of bankruptcy.
Local officials, including Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz, say they have received no official word on what's happening.
In March, less than two months before the plant closure and more than 900 people were terminated, then-Human Resources Manager David Scarr denied a direct question from The Daily Item about a potential sale of the company.
In a Daily Item story published in November 2010 following Brooks Gronlund's promotion to president, he said, "The plan is to stick around. A constant focus on what you know you're good at has positioned the company to be, as my dad says, the vendor of choice."