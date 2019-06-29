A Middleburg businessman's plan to buy Wood-Mode's assets and reopen the plant could lead to the end of Wood-Metal Industries in Selinsgrove.
Professional Building Systems of PA owner Bill French announced Friday that he has an "agreement in principle" to purchase the Wood-Mode name and some of the custom kitchen cabinet manufacturer's assets, including the Kreamer plant and property at 100 E. Sherman St. in Selinsgrove where Wood-Metal produces industrial cabinets for public schools, universities, libraries and healthcare agencies.
Wood-Metal, which has been doing business as Selinsgrove Institutional Casework LLC since 2013, is also owned by Robert Gronlund, the CEO of Wood-Mode. The institutional cabinet line was moved out of the Kreamer facility to the Selinsgrove location in the early 1970s.
As part of the sale agreement with Wood-Mode's principal lender, Great Rock Capital, French said, the finance firm has asked him to purchase the Selinsgrove property.
That leaves the fate of Wood-Metal and its 35 or so employees unknown.
"If I sell the building, they will have to either find another location or close," French said.
Troy Bowersox, a former Wood-Mode employee, said Wood-Metal employees have been concerned about their future for some time since they were so closely associated with the failed company.
"We supplied a lot of material to Wood-Metal," he said. "Everyone knew we had a great product but the Gronlunds lost control of costs."
Calls to Robert Gronlund and his son, Wood-Mode President Brooks Gronlund, were not returned Saturday.
The only public comment made about the sudden plant shutdown came in a written statement from Human Resources Director David Scarr on May 13, the day of the shut down. He attributed the closure to a failed bid to sell the company to another firm and the refusal of its prime lender, Great Rock, to loan Wood-Mode more money.
Less than two months earlier Scarr denied the company was considering a buyout from another firm in a March interview with The Daily Item.
At about the same time Wood-Mode officials declined an offer from BJE Realty, the company that owns the nearby Kreamer Feed farms, to buy land owned by Wood-Mode along Route 522, BJE co-owner Bill Robinson said Saturday.
If successful in purchasing Wood-Mode's assets, French said he would bring in a new management team. He said Brooks Gronlund, who has served as president of the 77-year-old family company since 2010, may provide some consulting services.
Former employees are expressing hope and hesitation on social media about a potential buyout. Many, like Tammy Heeter, a 20-year employee, want to return to the plant and their colleagues after struggling to find new jobs since last month's closure left 938 people jobless.
In the hours after French's announcement, former employees went on Facebook to let him know they are available to work.
Dave Hoke posted a comment directly to French that was similar to the more than 80 that followed.
"I am a 41-year employee and would like to work for you and eventually retire from where I spent my whole working career," he wrote.