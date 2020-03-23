BEAVERTOWN — Church-goers didn’t have to walk far to attend one Snyder County church’s services on Sunday.
They pulled right into their parking slots and stayed put in the Beavertown God’s Missionary Church parking lot for services at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., during the church’s first-ever drive-in services.
The church already livestreams its services, but the COVID-19 pandemic provided a challenge for what to do for the nearly 400 congregants who attend in person each Sunday.
“We don’t ever cancel services here, even in the winter,” Senior Pastor James Plank said before the morning service. “Obviously we want to be safe.”
Associate Pastor Solomon Shaffer told The Daily Item last week the church wanted to do something positive for people, who have been penned inside.
“We saw a church in the Midwest doing it last week and thought it would be kind of cool,” he said.
Close to 200 vehicles parked in the wide parking lot for the morning service, which was held on a makeshift stage atop a truck box trailer in front of the church, located along Creek Road in Beaver Township.
Once church volunteers directed drivers to a parking space — smaller vehicles toward the front, larger behind them — they could listen to the service on the 94.3 FM frequency, though the public address system was audible enough for people to hear.
David Swope, 16, of Beavertown, who usually rides the church bus to Sunday service, rode his bicycle to the morning service. As Swope sat against the flagpole near his bike just off the parking lot during the service, Youth Pastor Matt Maloyed thought he recognized him from the platform atop the trailer but texted him to be sure. Swope took a picture of himself and texted back, “Of course, I’m here,” he said.
Once Swope was acknowledged to the congregation, drivers beeped their horns as a way to applaud him.
“My mom texted me and said I could hear you up here,” Swope said.
He said she heard the horns from their house up the hill from the church.
In his message, Plank said of the pandemic, “Some days I think it’s a hoax, some days I think I’m going to die in a minute.”
He acknowledged the difficulty everyone is encountering, especially those unable to go to work.
“The reality is, we’re in a crisis situation,” Plank said, but told those in attendance they could find strength in Jesus.
“Outstanding spiritual benefit,” replied church member Jacob Martin, 56, of Middleburg, when asked what he thought of the service he listened to from inside his minivan.
He said it was easy to hear the service from there.
State Rep. David Rowe, R-85 of East Buffalo Township, also spoke at the service, in between prayers and hymns. He assured the congregation the state was working to increase the number of drive-through testing centers and accelerated the number of tests.
“The governor’s order created a lot of confusion we are trying to clarify,” Rowe said.
He said anyone having issues with getting groceries or medications or other state issues should contact his Mifflinburg office at 570-966-0052.