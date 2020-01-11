SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University's radio station, WQSU, also known as The Pulse, has been nominated for eight awards from the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System.
The categories include: Best On-Air Pledge Drive for Pulse Pledge; Best Public Service Promotion for its Move the Line organ donation awareness event; Best Community Outreach Event, for its Toys for Tots drive; Best Sports Interview for “Coaches Corner” with sports director Michael McGimpsey ’20, of Old Bridge, New Jersey, and head football coach Tom Perkovich; Best Video Commercial for Wicked Dog Grille, an underwriter of WQSU; and Best Advisor for Dawn Benfer, general manager of WQSU.
Award winners will be announced at the organization’s annual conference in March.